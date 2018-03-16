From The Nation

- Advertisement -

Paul Ryan and Donald Trump are running scared. After the Republican candidate who ran with the ardent backing of the Republican speaker of the House and the Republican president lost a special election for a Pennsylvania congressional seat that was so Republican-friendly that Republican Donald Trump won it by 20 points in 2016 and the former Republican congressman regularly ran without opposition, the men who define the Republican Party as it now exists had to explain their loss.

So they announced that the Democrat who beat them was, more or less, a Republican. Ryan claimed the victor in Tuesday's special election, Conor Lamb, ran as a "conservative." Trump claimed that Lamb leaned so far to the right that the president mused: "Is he a Republican? He sounds like a Republican to me."

- Advertisement -

This is the carefully-crafted spin that politicians peddle after they have suffered a setback.

Lamb's narrow victory, which could still be challenged with a recount demand, unsettled top Republicans for good reason. It suggests, as the 2018 mid-term election season takes off, that Democrats could win almost anywhere. According to the Cook Political Report, there are 118 Republican-held seats in the U.S. House that are less Republican-friendly than Pennsylvania 18. This vulnerability explains why Ryan and Trump want pundits and pols to imagine that Lamb embraced their policies and simply ran with a D after his name. They want that to be the "lesson" that pundits and pols take away from Tuesday's election result.

The real lesson, the one that Democrats need to recognize, it's precisely the opposite of what Trump and Ryan suggest. Lamb isn't exactly a progressive Democrat. But Ryan's being absurd when he tries to identify the Pennsylvanian as a conservative. Lamb campaigned as a sharp critic of corporate influence on American politics who criticized Trump's tax policies and aggressively defended the Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs that Ryan seeks to dismantle. Alex Lawson, the executive director of Social Security Works, says, "Lamb's victory is a repudiation of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan's plans to gut the American people's earned benefits."

- Advertisement -

There's no question that Lamb adopted cautious language -- and cautious stances -- on several issues of consequence. Even as he supported abortion rights, the Democrat described himself as "personally pro-life." Though he backed background checks for gun purchases and was explicitly opposed by the National Rifle Association, Lamb's response to gun-violence issues was disappointingly tepid. The same goes for his vapid statements on immigration. And Lamb's digs at House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi were political gimmicky at its most drab.

But on the essential issue of labor rights, Lamb ran a far more militant campaign than most prominent Democrats have in recent decades. The candidate sought labor endorsements, as Democrats usually do, and he called his Republican rival out for taking anti-labor positions. But Lamb went much further than that. Instead of treating organized labor as a special-interest group, Lamb embraced unions such as the Pennsylvania-based United Steelworkers as vital infrastructure for civil society.

On the short list of priorities that he made the focus of his campaign, Lamb listed "Unions" and declared: "I support unions, and I'm proud to be endorsed by the AFL-CIO. I believe that all workers have the right to organize and bargain collectively for better wages, benefits and working conditions. And I know that when unions do the work, it gets done on time and on budget. Union members in our district can count on me to be the most effective ally they have in fighting to protect their rights, support prevailing wages and Project Labor Agreements, and defeat the ideological extremists who want to put unions out of existence."

Go search the websites of prominent Democrats for similar sentiments. Rarely, if ever, will you find this sort of explicit pro-labor message. Listen to the speeches of Democratic winners (and losers) in recent races for lines like these from Lamb's election-night address:

"Side by side with us at each step of the way were the men and women in organized labor. "Organized labor built Western Pennsylvania. Let me tell you something: tonight, they have reasserted their right to have a major part in our future. These unions have fought for decades for wages, benefits, working conditions, basic dignity and social justice. Thank you! Thank you! - Advertisement - "You have brought me into your ranks to fight with you. Let me tell you something else: I am proud to be right there with you."

National media outlets have a hard time wrapping their heads around the reality of what Americans think about unions and labor rights. As such, they have, for the most part, failed to communicate the significance of Conor Lamb's bold embrace of a labor movement that has been the target of a brutal assault by billionaire donors like the Koch brothers and political pawns like Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

Lamb put organized labor at the center of his campaign. That was smart politics. As AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka explained: "Conor Lamb won this race because he proudly stood with unions, shared our agenda and spoke out for our members." That is the lesson Democrats should take from this special election. And it's not just a lesson about western Pennsylvania or the embattled Great Lakes states.

Next Page 1 | 2