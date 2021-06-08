 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/8/21

The Nuclear Danger Gone?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

You can talk with perfectly intelligent, educated, well-rounded people in the United States who don't happen to work on trying to save the world from war (this is one of the dangers of relaxing your social distancing, that you run into these people), and when you raise the topic of war they'll sometimes mention how there used to be a Cold War and a danger of nuclear apocalypse "back in the 80s."

Just a month ago in U.S.-media-created-reality only lunatics thought the Coronavirus pandemic might have started in a lab, whereas now such an idea is totally worth looking into. Similarly in the 1980s nuclear apocalypse was a bit of a worry, whereas now it's over and done with. These fashion trends are not democratically chosen and have almost no connection to reality. And, I'm just going to skip over as too painful to dwell on the complete absence from the common U.S. mind of the dozens of non-cold wars during the past half-century via which the U.S. military has caused millions of deaths and incredible destruction around the world. Let's stick with just the nuclear problem.

The Soviet Union became Russia, and the nuclear weapons stockpiles of both the United States and the Soviet Union were reduced dramatically. But this reduction and I think this is a key point to grasp merely reduced the number of times either the U.S. or Russia would be able to destroy all human life on earth. This is kind of important, because destroying all life on earth a mere 15 times, rather than, say, 89 times, is from a certain perspective worth rather less than a warm bucket of piss. I mean, when looked at in a certain way (maybe I'm being a stickler) once you've destroyed the entire rock for human and most or all other life just one single time, how many shits can I really be expected to give about your inability to destroy it even just a second time?

Meanwhile some other things happened:

1) More countries got nukes: nine now and counting.

2) Countries learned that you could get nukes and just pretend you didn't, like Israel.

3) Countries learned that you could get nuclear energy and put yourself close to having nuclear weapons.

4) Scientists learned that even a limited nuclear war could end all life on earth by blotting out the sun and killing crops.

5) The U.S. threw its weight around the globe with non-nuclear weapons, leading various countries to see nukes as their best defense.

6) The Nonproliferation treaty of 1970 and its requirement of disarmament was erased from consciousness.

7) The U.S. government tore up other disarmament treaties.

8) The U.S. government began rapidly building more nukes and talking about using them.

9) Russia abandoned its policy of no first use.

10) The U.S. stuck with its policy of yes first use.

11) Historians documented numerous cases of near misses due to misunderstandings and screw-ups, as well as numerous threats to use nukes made by U.S. governments.

12) Handling nuclear weapons (given their non-existence in the popular mind) became the least prestigious career path in the whole mass-killing industry, putting the nuclear weapons under the supervision of drunks and halfwits.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 