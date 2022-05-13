The North Won the 1st Civil War; The South Won the 2nd; and its Successor Seems to be on its Way to Winning the 3rd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)



First Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln, 1861. A different crowd from those who are now launching the Third Civil War.

I have been writing on the first two elements in the title above for quite some time. More recently, others have as well. Back in 2009, in the first version of BuzzFlash, I began a column with an analysis by my friend and once and present editor, Mark Karlin ( BuzzFlash , 8/25/09). It briefly and elegantly set the argument in 2009, but is also perfectly on-target (if I may use that term) for the present time:

"[I]t [the Civil War] may have been won by the North, but in truth the South never emotionally conceded. The Town Hall mobs, the birthers, the teabaggers, are all part of that long line of 'coded' agitators for the notions of white entitlement and 'conservative values.' Of course, this conservative viewpoint values cheap labor and unabated use of natural resources over technological and economic innovation."

Of course, the North won the battles on the field, 1861-65. As a result, slavery was abolished, not only in the states of the Confederacy but also in the slave states which did not join the Secession: Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, and Delaware. Further, the Western Counties of Virginia themselves seceded from that State in 1863 (but in the process of course bequeathing to us a modern representative of that kind of "Southern spirit" [except for chattel slavery], Sen, Joe Manchin).

As it happened, the Confederate States of America itself had a very interesting attitude towards secession (knowledge of which will have relevance in a subsequent column or two). As spelled out in an edition of Quora (May 12, 2022), one Nelson McKeeby tells us:

"Did the Confederacy ban secession after its formation? I was once told that the Confederacy legally deterred states from leaving, but I cannot find a source for this. The place you can find it is in the debates surround the adoption of the Confederate constitution.

"When West Virginia broke off from Virginia there was a significant paranoia that ran through the confederacy because [emphasis added] [somewhat] less than half of the land territory of the confederacy and [somewhat] less than half the adult population of the states that seceded wanted anything to do with secession. The mountain and piedmont of North Carolina, Western Virginia, East Tennessee, Central Louisiana and Mississippi, and North Georgia largely dissented on secession and wanted in turn to leave their states. This fear led to a refusal to add secession clauses to the Confederate or several state constitutions. Regions that threatened secession were militarily garrisoned, their leaders hanged, and their populations repressed not because secession was legal in the south, but because it was illegal.

"Oddly enough, the south knew their secession was illegal. That is why they did it with guns rather than in the courts. No one robs a bank they have legal money in, to get the money they have inside out. They simply present a slip to a teller and take their cash."

Of course logic and consistency did no more rule the Southern Slavocracy than does it rule their descendants in the modern Republo-fascist Party. That Party is clearly the political successor to both the racist seceders and the Jim Crow-champions who Nixon welcomed into the Republican Party with his "Southern Strategy" of 1969.

But then, did the South really lose the Civil War, over time? Well, yes and no. The North did win on the battlefield. But I have argued (2018) that in terms of its original war aims, except for just one of them, the South did win the Civil War and then some, right down to this very day. Just consider those war aims. And it is the series of events summarized just below that I am now entitling "The Second Civil War."

T he South's War Aims

