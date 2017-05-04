- Advertisement -

"I'm sad that I'm not on television anymore" -- Bill O'Reilly

Re: Talking Points Memo:

I have to believe that even his fans always felt that there was something a bit strange about Bill O'Reilly. It is based solely on the high likelihood of each of them knowing they worship a man who can't tell his "loofah" from his "falafel."

But if, indeed they'd sensed O'Reilly to be a cranky, strangely-confused odd fellow whose hubris would eventually send him down in flames, they probably assumed he'd flame out Howard Beale style -- straight-jacketed and ranting -- rather than go out the way his pal Roger Ailes would have if life was a bit more fair; leg irons and a long overcoat over a pair of boxer shorts.

And that goes double for the ones who've consistently doubled down on the claim that there's absolutely no angle to the spin O'Reilly put forth each weeknight for the past 20 years from a TV soap box he'd have us all believe was a "No-Spin Zone." I speak of the ones totally at home with the thought that the sanctimonious windbaggery he delivered on his show was pure, non-partisan, middle-of-the-road "political analysis," and not just his own interpretation of cultural conservatism's philosophical litmus test.

The fact is "The Factor" -- like a preposterously puffed up resume -- was always far less fact than fiction. At least the "no-spin" part of it anyway. Each weeknight Bill O'Reilly would warn us: "CAUTION. YOU'RE ABOUT TO ENTER THE NO-SPIN ZONE! Yet, we never seemed to get there. Rarely has a segment tease gone the way of the recent Fyre Festival fiasco by promising so much yet delivering so little. It was like being handed a manuscript said to be "good and original" only to find that the good stuff isn't original and the original stuff isn't good.

Perhaps that's because the possibility of a "no-spin zone" in an outfit with journalistic cred as yellow as that of the Fox News Channel is nothing but raw spin from its top spin-doctor -- Bill O'Reilly. As it turned out, the contrition-free exit statement he released just after being fired for sexual harassment only added to the incredulousness of O'Reilly's clumsily-honed straight-shooter character narrative.

"It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," read his statement. "But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today."

Really? Can there be any less irony in the fact that even in departure, O'Reilly is all spin?

Bill O'Reilly had re-upped his multi-year contract with Fox to the tune of $25-million per. And, within a couple of months -- he's out of a job. If we ponder Nikoleyevich (Leo) Tolstoy's adage: "The two most powerful warriors are time and patience," we may discover a subtle preamble to the demise of the Fox News Channel's now-erstwhile "culture warrior." Here, it is symbolized by the reality of O'Reilly having signed that extension just in time to be too late. Too late to weather the retroactive backlash of his own past sexual misconduct that was rekindled in the wake of the timely demise of Ailes. And, just in time for O'Reilly to feel the consequences of the effect that Roger's misbehavior had on decisions made to bring Fox's workplace culture to at least 20th century standards.

Thus, other than the timing involved in getting fired for sexual harassment in April -- the month that trump (sic), for whatever reason, decided to declare "Sexual Assault Awareness Month -- signing that contract when he did seems the true underlying irony in the O'Reilly saga. Fact is, it's the 21st century and O'Reilly finally ran out of both time and mistakes. The wrong kind of mistakes. Mistakes involving women. At the worst possible time. And so, it became time for the smug, uncontrollably self-righteous "King of Cable" to be banished from the cable kingdom he helped create.

From Cable King to Village Idiot. All in one fell swoop.

Past is prologue?

From this perspective, it's always been the presumption that O'Reilly would have his share of "female problems" so to speak. But not necessarily of this nature. You figure he simply had to have learned his lesson after his bosses at Fox shelled out $9 million to Andrea Mackris to settle the sexual harassment complaint she filed against him back in 2004. Aside from whatever image he created of himself from that somewhat comedic kerfuffle, regarding interpersonal relationships in general, O'Reilly's essentially bullying persona seems the polar opposite of the "I'm a lover; not a fighter cliche'. His only attempt at marriage was a failure primarily, it is alleged, due to verbal and domestic abuse on his part .

Certainly, O'Reilly's classic Type A personality is a poor foundation on which to rest any hope for a stable relationship. It's probably safe to assume that for a man like Bill O'Reilly to succeed -- either at the "til death do us part" thing, or a semi-casual relationship -- he'd have to hook up with an exceedingly submissive woman. He is, by today's standards, an acrimonious anachronism for the circa late-1950's alpha-male. His attitude toward women in general seems to reflect that of a controlling, crudely chauvinistic, wife-beater-under-a-tux-wearing kind of guy. A strutting, knowingly insecure, borderline cutout of the murderous "Paul Snider" character of the Bob Fosse film "Star 80 ."

On "The Factor," O'Reilly -- with delusional aplomb -- delivered on the role of tough-guy-take-no-prisoner political pundit/culture warrior from gritty, working-class Levittown. He was the last of the steel-hammer pundit bad-asses, the only one "always looking out for you" and the only political analyst whose detractors would rather "cower under their desks" than confront him in the No-Spin Zone. As this persona played out through the airwaves, it offered Americans a nightly visual of many ugly societal norms that -- prior to trump's emboldening of cave-man attitudes -- almost seemed like a thing of the past.

