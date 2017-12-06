Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Nixon Defense

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/6/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From flickr.com: American Nixon {MID-205021}
American Nixon
(Image by AK Rockefeller)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

What an idiot. Paul Manafort worked on an op-ed with a Russian who has ties to the Russian intelligence service. How desperate to work with the Russians do you have to be to risk your bail and your in-house detention to do their ghost writing? What could've been that important? This is from CNN:

"'Even if the ghostwritten op-ed were entirely accurate, fair, and balanced, it would be a violation of this Court's November 8 Order if it had been published,' prosecutors wrote. 'Manafort worked on the draft with a long-time Russian colleague of Manafort's, who is currently based in Russia and assessed to have ties to a Russian intelligence service,' Mueller's team wrote. 'The editorial clearly was undertaken to influence the public's opinion of defendant Manafort, or else there would be no reason to seek its publication (much less for Manafort and his long-time associate to ghostwrite it in another's name).'

"Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The bail agreement the lawyers appeared to have reached would have freed him from house arrest and GPS monitoring while asking him to post more than $11 million in real estate as collateral. Prosecutors have argued since his arrest October 30 that Manafort is a flight risk."

- Advertisement -

Was Manafort trying to do a little CYA here? Leak some info that might implicate somebody else? The Russian colleague was not identified in court papers. However, Manafort has had a long-standing Russian employee named Konstantin Kilimnik who ran Manafort's office in Kiev during the 10 years he did consulting work there.

And then there's this from the NY Times about K. T. McFarland, Trump's deputy national security adviser under Flynn the felon. Looks like she perjured herself to Congress:

- Advertisement -

"K. T. McFarland served on the presidential transition team before becoming the White House deputy national security adviser. In July, she was questioned in writing by Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, on whether she had ever spoken to Mr. Flynn about his contacts with Sergey I. Kislyak, who was then the Russian ambassador to Washington, before Mr. Trump took office.

"'I am not aware of any of the issues or events described above,' Ms. McFarland wrote in response, sidestepping a direct answer to the question.

"Anemail exchange obtained by The New York Times indicates that Ms. McFarland was aware at the time of a crucial Dec. 29 phone call between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak that was intercepted by American intelligence. During that call, Mr. Flynn urged Moscow to respond cautiously to sanctions just imposed by the Obama administration for Russia's interference in the presidential election.

"Court documents released on Friday, along with Mr. Flynn's guilty plea, indicate that senior members of Mr. Trump's transition team were well aware of his discussions with the Russian ambassador about the Obama administration's sanctions. Mr. Flynn talked to Mr. Kislyak by phone on Dec. 29, the day the sanctions took effect, and several days later.

"In her email to another transition official hours before the first phone call, Ms. McFarland described President Barack Obama's decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats as a last-minute attempt to discredit Mr. Trump's victory, box him in diplomatically and provoke him into a potentially politically damaging statement in Russia's defense.

"'General Flynn is talking to the Russian ambassador this evening,' she wrote.

- Advertisement -

"She also wrote: 'If there is a tit-for-tat escalation, Trump will have difficulty improving relations with Russia which has just thrown U.S.A. election to him.'

"A White House lawyer said on Friday that Ms. McFarland did not mean Russia had tipped the election, only that Democrats were portraying it that way."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Insult to Injury

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 