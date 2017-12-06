From Mike Malloy Website

What an idiot. Paul Manafort worked on an op-ed with a Russian who has ties to the Russian intelligence service. How desperate to work with the Russians do you have to be to risk your bail and your in-house detention to do their ghost writing? What could've been that important? This is from CNN:

"'Even if the ghostwritten op-ed were entirely accurate, fair, and balanced, it would be a violation of this Court's November 8 Order if it had been published,' prosecutors wrote. 'Manafort worked on the draft with a long-time Russian colleague of Manafort's, who is currently based in Russia and assessed to have ties to a Russian intelligence service,' Mueller's team wrote. 'The editorial clearly was undertaken to influence the public's opinion of defendant Manafort, or else there would be no reason to seek its publication (much less for Manafort and his long-time associate to ghostwrite it in another's name).' "Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The bail agreement the lawyers appeared to have reached would have freed him from house arrest and GPS monitoring while asking him to post more than $11 million in real estate as collateral. Prosecutors have argued since his arrest October 30 that Manafort is a flight risk."

Was Manafort trying to do a little CYA here? Leak some info that might implicate somebody else? The Russian colleague was not identified in court papers. However, Manafort has had a long-standing Russian employee named Konstantin Kilimnik who ran Manafort's office in Kiev during the 10 years he did consulting work there.

And then there's this from the NY Times about K. T. McFarland, Trump's deputy national security adviser under Flynn the felon. Looks like she perjured herself to Congress:

"K. T. McFarland served on the presidential transition team before becoming the White House deputy national security adviser. In July, she was questioned in writing by Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, on whether she had ever spoken to Mr. Flynn about his contacts with Sergey I. Kislyak, who was then the Russian ambassador to Washington, before Mr. Trump took office. "'I am not aware of any of the issues or events described above,' Ms. McFarland wrote in response, sidestepping a direct answer to the question. "Anemail exchange obtained by The New York Times indicates that Ms. McFarland was aware at the time of a crucial Dec. 29 phone call between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak that was intercepted by American intelligence. During that call, Mr. Flynn urged Moscow to respond cautiously to sanctions just imposed by the Obama administration for Russia's interference in the presidential election. "Court documents released on Friday, along with Mr. Flynn's guilty plea, indicate that senior members of Mr. Trump's transition team were well aware of his discussions with the Russian ambassador about the Obama administration's sanctions. Mr. Flynn talked to Mr. Kislyak by phone on Dec. 29, the day the sanctions took effect, and several days later. "In her email to another transition official hours before the first phone call, Ms. McFarland described President Barack Obama's decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats as a last-minute attempt to discredit Mr. Trump's victory, box him in diplomatically and provoke him into a potentially politically damaging statement in Russia's defense. "'General Flynn is talking to the Russian ambassador this evening,' she wrote. "She also wrote: 'If there is a tit-for-tat escalation, Trump will have difficulty improving relations with Russia which has just thrown U.S.A. election to him.' "A White House lawyer said on Friday that Ms. McFarland did not mean Russia had tipped the election, only that Democrats were portraying it that way."

