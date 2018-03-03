

Trump Administration Cho Cho

Why does a President Trump lay himself open to mockery? Simply because his behavior is not only unlike a dignified president but his policy tweets are quite outrageous. From 'my nuclear button is bigger than yours' addressed to Kim Jong-un to arming teachers to defend schools against mass shooters -- he is quite off the wall.



Two weeks after the Florida shooting (following which Mr. Trump wanted to arm teachers), a teacher in Georgia has behaved like this column warned earlier. Jesse Randall Davidson, a social science teacher, at Dalton High School barricaded the class door locking out his students in the hallway. When the headmaster tried to enter with a pass key, Davidson responded with gunfire.



Dalton is a suburb 90 miles northwest of Atlanta. Mr. Davidson who has been employed at the school for almost 14 years is also the announcer for the school football team making him in all likelihood a formerly popular figure. Fortunately, no one was hurt and Mr. Davidson, who the Principal said was making "nonsensical noises" during the exchange, is now in custody.



Any leader relies on close confidantes -- aides he can trust and who can tell him like it is without fear of being fired. For Donald Trump such a person was Hope Hicks. She was part of his presidential odyssey right from the beginning and will be missed, even by Chief of Staff John Kelley who would use her to tell the president he was wrong without a tweeted retribution She has now resigned, the day after a marathon eight hours of questioning by the House Intelligence Committee. Was it something she said or something she thinks could happen. We will have to wait and see. With her departure, five people have done six stints as Communications Director during Trump's 400-day tenure. She lasted the longest, about seven months.





