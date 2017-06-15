From Mike Malloy website



Steve Scalise

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



Four people were killed today by a shooter at a UPS facility in San Francisco, including the gunman. At the same time, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a lobbyist, a congressional staffer and two Capitol Police officers were injured when a gunman opened fire at a Congressional baseball practice.

Also, one man was shot outside a shopping center near The Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pretty significant day for gun-blazing crazies. Does this mean the Congress might actually consider some kind of gun control legislation?

Of course not. The Reagan/Brady shooting wasn't enough. Rep. Gabby Giffords wasn't enough. Columbine wasn't enough. All those six-year-olds at Sandy Hook wasn't enough.

There are almost as many guns as people in the United States, and they aren't going anywhere. Gun lobbyists will make sure of that, and if they don't Scalise will, as Reuters reports:

"Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has worked to oppose new federal gun controls that he has seen as an assault on the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms. "A year ago, Congress was in a gun control debate after the shooting deaths of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. "Democrats ramped up their pro-gun control push, staging a filibuster in the Senate and a 'sit-in' in the House to disrupt Republican-controlled proceedings. In the end, no legislation passed either chamber to tighten access to guns."

There will never be common sense gun laws as long as we value our deadly weapons more than our darling children.