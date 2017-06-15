Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Next One

By       Message Kathy Malloy     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/15/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

From Mike Malloy website

From commons.wikimedia.org: Steve Scalise {MID-132822}
Steve Scalise
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Four people were killed today by a shooter at a UPS facility in San Francisco, including the gunman. At the same time, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a lobbyist, a congressional staffer and two Capitol Police officers were injured when a gunman opened fire at a Congressional baseball practice.

Also, one man was shot outside a shopping center near The Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pretty significant day for gun-blazing crazies. Does this mean the Congress might actually consider some kind of gun control legislation?

Of course not. The Reagan/Brady shooting wasn't enough. Rep. Gabby Giffords wasn't enough. Columbine wasn't enough. All those six-year-olds at Sandy Hook wasn't enough.

There are almost as many guns as people in the United States, and they aren't going anywhere. Gun lobbyists will make sure of that, and if they don't Scalise will, as Reuters reports:

"Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has worked to oppose new federal gun controls that he has seen as an assault on the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

"A year ago, Congress was in a gun control debate after the shooting deaths of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

"Democrats ramped up their pro-gun control push, staging a filibuster in the Senate and a 'sit-in' in the House to disrupt Republican-controlled proceedings. In the end, no legislation passed either chamber to tighten access to guns."

There will never be common sense gun laws as long as we value our deadly weapons more than our darling children.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Hunger in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 