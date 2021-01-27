 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/27/21

The Next Major Party Won't be a Trump Production

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

ANES feeling thermometer 1980 through 2016.
ANES feeling thermometer 1980 through 2016.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Shanto Iyengar, Yphtach Lelkes, Matthew Levendusky, Neil Malhotra, and Sean J. Westwood)   Details   Source   DMCA

Eight days ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Gallup reported that "[a] majority of Americans, 57%, say there is a need for a third, major political party. The poll results aren't an artifact of Donald Trump's presidency: "These views have been consistent since 2013."

Easier said than done, though. Duverger's Law puts it bluntly: "[T]he simple-majority single-ballot system favours the two-party system."

With more than 140 years to entrench themselves in that system and fortify their position with ballot and debate access barriers to keep competitors broke and voiceless, the Republicans and Democrats have little to fear.

Or do they?

Trump himself has quietly leaked word that he intends to remain with (and in control of) the Republican Party rather than launching a "Patriot Party" as many in his committed base, feeling betrayed by GOP cooperation in certifying the election results, had hoped and called for.

Perhaps he's meditated on the fates of three Progressive Parties created as vehicles for former "major party" contenders (former President Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, Senator Robert La Follette, Sr. in 1924, and former Vice-President Henry Wallace in 1948).

Or maybe he's just biding his time, waiting to see whether the Republican Party remains in his grip, before pulling the "Patriot Party" trigger if that looks like a plausible path back to power. Things could still get interesting.

Duverger's Law predicts a two-party system in general, not the dominance or even survival of any particular two parties.

The Whigs, split over the issue of slavery, fell on hard times and were displaced by the Republicans in the 1850s. While it's unlikely that a notional "Patriot Party" could replace the Republicans as a major party, such a Trump-centric effort might enjoy just enough support to take the GOP down with it, creating an opening for something new.

One side effect of the long Democrat/Republican "duopoly" is a sleepy centrism. If political ideology is a 360 degree circle, the "major" parties cover perhaps five degrees in the comfy "center-right" arc of that circle. As third party (and proto-Trumpian) presidential hopeful George Wallace noted in the 1960s, there's "not a dime's worth of difference" between the two in substance, despite their "polarized" presentations.

Could the (third-largest) Libertarian Party or (fourth-largest) Green Party surge into the vacuum left by a Republican fade? Decades of failure to make much headway say Americans aren't ready for that degree of change.

But if change is coming whether Americans are ready for it or not, both parties have advantages. They already hold a few elected positions (on city councils and in state legislatures, even one Libertarian congressman for a year). They're veterans at navigating difficult ballot access barriers. They're tanned, rested and ready.

As the news guys like to say, "developing."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 35 quicklinks, 1005 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The obvious first step toward giving third parties a real voice is Ranked Choice Voting which would get rid of the "spoiler" problem and the wasted vote syndrome. So its a shame this article didn't appear on Jan 23 which Fairvote declared to be Ranked Choice Voting Day.

Beyond that we need to change the way we elect members of legislative bodies so that their numbers are proportional to the number of people who vote for them rather than sometimes having 100% of the people represented by someone who may only have gotten 50% +1 of the vote. Of course these reforms will be hard to achieve because as you point out the two entrenched parties are unlikely to do anything that might diminish their current power and are in fact working to further entrench it. It may be all but impossible where voter intitiatives are not allowed.

Fortunately they usually are possible at the local level and there were two recent victories in CA one of which was for full proportional election of the city council in Albany.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021 at 5:43:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 9 fans, 613 articles, 928 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

Ranked Choice Voting (or other alternatives, like Approval Voting -- I'm a fairly recent convert from AV to RCV) would certainly go a long way toward turning the US into a multi-party system. Ditto some kind of proportional representation. I've written on all those things in the past, and will certainly do so again.

In THIS column, I just wanted to look at the problems that arise in THIS system, as explained by Duverger's Law and by the duopoly's well-developed defenses against competition.

I suspect and hope that Ranked Choice Voting is going to continue gaining in popularity.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021 at 6:26:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 