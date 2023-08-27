 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/27/23

The New York Times Tries to Lie About Ukraine Without Lying

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (141 fans)

I'm pretty sure I usually read the New York Times differently from how some people read it. I read it looking for two things: the insinuations and the independent evidence.

By insinuations, I mean the bulk of it, the stuff that's put in there to communicate without any straightforward assertion of verifiable facts. Here's a sample article from Sunday, starting with the headline:

"A Former French President Gives a Voice to Obstinate Russian Sympathies
"Remarks by Nicolas Sarkozy have raised fears that Europe's pro-Putin chorus may grow louder as Ukraine's plodding counteroffensive puts pressure on Western resolve."

"Russian Sympathies" we know, as we begin to read, could end up meaning anything. We'll see. But "Obstinate" means that it's something enough people believe to bother the New York Times which does not believe it. The Times would never refer to sympathies it wanted you to have as "obstinate."

The subheadline identifies the problem as "pro-Putin." So we're talking about some sort of agreement with the Russian government, and one that the Times considers extremely evil. And yet "chorus" tells us that a large number of people in Europe are holding this sort of evil belief.

With the name "Nicolas Sarkozy" we learn that a disgraced, corrupt, warmongering man has been needed to "give a voice" to what is apparently a common belief. Of course it is largely the Times itself at least for U.S. audiences giving Sarkozy this voice through its very reporting on his "giving a voice." But, as principled peace advocates are virtually banned, and opponents of both sides of a war are strictly taboo, this is just normal. And, as the Times is trying to paint such beliefs whatever they are as vile and corrupt, it only makes sense to have found them in Sarkozy rather than in numerous respected diplomats, historians, or U.S. chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, etc. The article may go on to mention other former or current European presidents or parliamentarians, but we can count on it being done with the same selectivity.

The topic is revealed in the end of the subheadline: there is a need for more "Western resolve" because the "counteroffensive" is "plodding." If someone had ever read the New York Times before, they would know that "counteroffensive" is simply warmaking by the favored side of a stalemated war a side which one is to imagine as not really, you know, waging war. The other side is waging war, and waging offensives, and your side, the good and noble side no matter its role in creating the war, and no matter its refusals to negotiate peace is waging something other than war: simple, inevitable, non-optional defense in short, non-war killing albeit with bragged-about body counts. This is called "counteroffensive." A Times reader would also know that victory has been imminent for a very long time, and "resolve" has needed to be one is tempted to write obstinately maintained for quite a while now. As decades will probably be required before the words "failed" and "counteroffensive" find each other, the attentive reader will also understand what "plodding" means.

The words "raised fears" are typical in that they do not tell us who is afraid. At this point we only know that it includes the New York Times and is meant to include us. And yet we ordinary readers, who know we haven't signed up for any pro-Putin choruses or accepted any funding from the horrible warmongering Russian government, may nonetheless recall an ancient practice known as independent thinking. And if we recall that, we may wonder what the difference would be, factually, between these two sets of headlines:

"A Former French President Gives a Voice to Obstinate Russian Sympathies
"Remarks by Nicolas Sarkozy have raised fears that Europe's pro-Putin chorus may grow louder as Ukraine's plodding counteroffensive puts pressure on Western resolve."

and

Corrupt Warmonger Worthy of Our Attention Joins Significant Number of People in Disagreeing with the New York Times About Russia
Times Owners, Advertisers, and Sources Fear We Won't Be Able to Go on Claiming Imminent Victory Much Longer, Request Public's Help in Painting Naysayers as Loyal to the Enemy

Let's read the article looking for insinuations and any independent evidence.

"PARIS Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, was once known as 'Sarko the American' for his love of free markets, freewheeling debate and Elvis. Of late, however, he has appeared more like 'Sarko the Russian,' even as President Vladimir V. Putin's ruthlessness appears more evident than ever."

This is just "with us or against us" framing. There may be no further mention of free markets or debate or Elvis in the article. I wouldn't expect it. In fact "freewheeling debate" is hard to square with the notion that either one loves all good American things or one loves Russia-Putin. We can already expect that the article will include Sarkozy saying something positive about Russia but little or nothing negative about the United States or the U.S. government. Hence the need to delay the news in this news report in order to pre-condition the reader to understand that a positive statement about Russia simply is a negative statement about the United States.

"In interviews coinciding with the publication of a memoir, Mr. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, said that reversing Russia's annexation of Crimea was 'illusory,' ruled out Ukraine joining the European Union or NATO because it must remain 'neutral,' and insisted that Russia and France 'need each other.'"

Here is the bit of independent evidence. The Times links to an interview in Le Figaro. I call it independent, not because it is in Le Figaro but because it is a transcript of, or at least a selective and biased and translated report on, an interview. It could be a Times interview and I'd say the same. While I suspect the Times of trying to mislead the world into catastrophic policies resulting in huge numbers of deaths (and the Times has itself apologized for that in regard to the war on Iraq), I do not suspect it of blatantly misquoting anyone. It has standards. Without paying for a subscription to Le Figaro and without being good at French, one can see from the link though it's not really necessary to go to it that the interview does include the idea that France and Russia need each other. It would be surprising if it did not also include the idea that conquering Crimea is a fantasy and that Ukraine should be neutral.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend