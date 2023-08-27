The New York Times Tries to Lie About Ukraine Without Lying

I'm pretty sure I usually read the New York Times differently from how some people read it. I read it looking for two things: the insinuations and the independent evidence.

By insinuations, I mean the bulk of it, the stuff that's put in there to communicate without any straightforward assertion of verifiable facts. Here's a sample article from Sunday, starting with the headline:

"A Former French President Gives a Voice to Obstinate Russian Sympathies

"Remarks by Nicolas Sarkozy have raised fears that Europe's pro-Putin chorus may grow louder as Ukraine's plodding counteroffensive puts pressure on Western resolve."

"Russian Sympathies" we know, as we begin to read, could end up meaning anything. We'll see. But "Obstinate" means that it's something enough people believe to bother the New York Times which does not believe it. The Times would never refer to sympathies it wanted you to have as "obstinate."

The subheadline identifies the problem as "pro-Putin." So we're talking about some sort of agreement with the Russian government, and one that the Times considers extremely evil. And yet "chorus" tells us that a large number of people in Europe are holding this sort of evil belief.

With the name "Nicolas Sarkozy" we learn that a disgraced, corrupt, warmongering man has been needed to "give a voice" to what is apparently a common belief. Of course it is largely the Times itself at least for U.S. audiences giving Sarkozy this voice through its very reporting on his "giving a voice." But, as principled peace advocates are virtually banned, and opponents of both sides of a war are strictly taboo, this is just normal. And, as the Times is trying to paint such beliefs whatever they are as vile and corrupt, it only makes sense to have found them in Sarkozy rather than in numerous respected diplomats, historians, or U.S. chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, etc. The article may go on to mention other former or current European presidents or parliamentarians, but we can count on it being done with the same selectivity.

The topic is revealed in the end of the subheadline: there is a need for more "Western resolve" because the "counteroffensive" is "plodding." If someone had ever read the New York Times before, they would know that "counteroffensive" is simply warmaking by the favored side of a stalemated war a side which one is to imagine as not really, you know, waging war. The other side is waging war, and waging offensives, and your side, the good and noble side no matter its role in creating the war, and no matter its refusals to negotiate peace is waging something other than war: simple, inevitable, non-optional defense in short, non-war killing albeit with bragged-about body counts. This is called "counteroffensive." A Times reader would also know that victory has been imminent for a very long time, and "resolve" has needed to be one is tempted to write obstinately maintained for quite a while now. As decades will probably be required before the words "failed" and "counteroffensive" find each other, the attentive reader will also understand what "plodding" means.

The words "raised fears" are typical in that they do not tell us who is afraid. At this point we only know that it includes the New York Times and is meant to include us. And yet we ordinary readers, who know we haven't signed up for any pro-Putin choruses or accepted any funding from the horrible warmongering Russian government, may nonetheless recall an ancient practice known as independent thinking. And if we recall that, we may wonder what the difference would be, factually, between these two sets of headlines:

"A Former French President Gives a Voice to Obstinate Russian Sympathies

"Remarks by Nicolas Sarkozy have raised fears that Europe's pro-Putin chorus may grow louder as Ukraine's plodding counteroffensive puts pressure on Western resolve."

and

Corrupt Warmonger Worthy of Our Attention Joins Significant Number of People in Disagreeing with the New York Times About Russia

Times Owners, Advertisers, and Sources Fear We Won't Be Able to Go on Claiming Imminent Victory Much Longer, Request Public's Help in Painting Naysayers as Loyal to the Enemy

Let's read the article looking for insinuations and any independent evidence.

"PARIS Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, was once known as 'Sarko the American' for his love of free markets, freewheeling debate and Elvis. Of late, however, he has appeared more like 'Sarko the Russian,' even as President Vladimir V. Putin's ruthlessness appears more evident than ever."

This is just "with us or against us" framing. There may be no further mention of free markets or debate or Elvis in the article. I wouldn't expect it. In fact "freewheeling debate" is hard to square with the notion that either one loves all good American things or one loves Russia-Putin. We can already expect that the article will include Sarkozy saying something positive about Russia but little or nothing negative about the United States or the U.S. government. Hence the need to delay the news in this news report in order to pre-condition the reader to understand that a positive statement about Russia simply is a negative statement about the United States.

"In interviews coinciding with the publication of a memoir, Mr. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, said that reversing Russia's annexation of Crimea was 'illusory,' ruled out Ukraine joining the European Union or NATO because it must remain 'neutral,' and insisted that Russia and France 'need each other.'"

Here is the bit of independent evidence. The Times links to an interview in Le Figaro. I call it independent, not because it is in Le Figaro but because it is a transcript of, or at least a selective and biased and translated report on, an interview. It could be a Times interview and I'd say the same. While I suspect the Times of trying to mislead the world into catastrophic policies resulting in huge numbers of deaths (and the Times has itself apologized for that in regard to the war on Iraq), I do not suspect it of blatantly misquoting anyone. It has standards. Without paying for a subscription to Le Figaro and without being good at French, one can see from the link though it's not really necessary to go to it that the interview does include the idea that France and Russia need each other. It would be surprising if it did not also include the idea that conquering Crimea is a fantasy and that Ukraine should be neutral.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).