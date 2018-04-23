

Women Are Change with Teeth

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

From apostles of twin abusers (National Restaurant Association and National Rifle Association), and Congressional Republicans over employing national security shield -- deserting and disenfranchising our American Dream, 2018 is scattering Nassar chauvinists and trumped supremacists!

Following in the shadow of Truman's Korean police action; Eisenhower's Vietnam War enabling; Kennedy's Camelot Cold War racing past Cuban missiles to the moon -- LBJ & Nixon lies downgraded The Greatest Generation to cannon fodder, targeting anti-war protestors as an, Executive Privilege.

From Eisenhower/Nixon's Dulles brothers v. Dean Acheson to Trump/Pence v. Sally Yeats, Preet Bharara and Robert Mueller -- our, High Confidence: we now overcome.

- Advertisement -

After 242 years, grossly underpaid teachers, are emulating their students who grasp the civic duty to protect intellectual curiosity's potential to reason, from disintegrating schools & text books, bullying and gun violence.

Yet, as we memorialize what we've lost from Columbine to Parkland, we're missing who's sacrificed, by enabling trigger happiness: military marksmanship training in school cafeterias -- guaranteeing a dusting of lead poisoning with an afterglow of brain damage.

What is Past being Prologue, is replete with men like Joe McCarthy, William Rehnquist, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence who, for power sake, cloister, clothed in deceit, closeted by faith in hypocrisy. Trusting in, and embellishing generational Domino Theory, they diminish us from Lincoln into maniacal Nixon paranoia and Trump's suffocating thinking for ourselves.

- Advertisement -

Yet, by First Lady examples, Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and Hillary Clinton we learn, while all men are created equal, persistent women give us enlightened clarity -- infusing equality and justice together -- as we renew Exceptionalism with, a child shall lead them.

Our primary national anchor preventing American progress, remains older men like Charles & David Koch, Foster Friess, Rudy Giuliani, and Chuck Grassley who, as trumped demagogues, continue to embroil America further into the crippling backslide of men who believe, they alone created the United States of America. Trusting in the lost ways of a white male dominated society, such leaders, both manipulated by and manipulating fear, choose alternative facts over history's lessons:

Our anti-everything 1950s, tragically wounded our Out of Many, One, but despite devastating 1960's assassinations, we began again before truly grasping how challenging the journey forward would be

Now in a Herstory state, Change grants all colors, POVs and sexual persuasions, freedom to rise

Neither first, above or greater than anyone, we learn actual communication heals, better than virtual pretense or Twitter offense

We are marching, not to the vainglory of self-righteous pied pipers waving Old Glory while profaning Bible but striving toward Lincoln's understanding: we are stronger together!

We march into Governorships, The House & Senate -- not just in a Blue Wave, but with a wave of forward thinking humanity, individually and collectively insisting proudly, we're moving on.

We've evolved old unreasonable Domino Theory into: One victory for all, begets more cleaning house victories for Americans, until America is a Home of the Brave, fearing not a Land of the Free welcoming all who welcome freedom.

Now, which America, post Trump/Pence:

- Advertisement -

180-degree reversal of global view, 12 September 2001

Prioritizing separation of church and state over walling out freedom seekers

Never Again denying anyone life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness

From Huntley/Brinkley & Cronkite, to four 1963 days & nights of non-stop murder coverage, America now needs citizen leaders and news professionals to resurrect from the ashes of Watergate our Fourth Estate soul -- because Americans deserve more information than conditioning and more education than ignorance.

To abridge being self-hypnotized by waves of opinionated affirmation, we need select communion over Snapchats -- and cure our human condition with empathetic connection over Opioid, cell phone and gun addictions.

Boosting voting rather than Facebook, adjusting political priorities and raising inter-personal expectations, we rise above successions of TV/radio hosts and repetitive opinionated panels, confusing conjecture and gossip, for, the first rough draft of history.