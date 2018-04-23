Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The New World: Enough is Enough -- And So Say All of Us

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/23/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)


Women Are Change with Teeth
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
From Molly Pitcher to Molly Bloom - Clara Barton to Obamacare - Marian Anderson & Elenore Roosevelt to #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo, it's #TimesUp -- because our K & Wall Street ruling class are being served: this far, and no farther!

From apostles of twin abusers (National Restaurant Association and National Rifle Association), and Congressional Republicans over employing national security shield -- deserting and disenfranchising our American Dream, 2018 is scattering Nassar chauvinists and trumped supremacists!

Following in the shadow of Truman's Korean police action; Eisenhower's Vietnam War enabling; Kennedy's Camelot Cold War racing past Cuban missiles to the moon -- LBJ & Nixon lies downgraded The Greatest Generation to cannon fodder, targeting anti-war protestors as an, Executive Privilege.

From Eisenhower/Nixon's Dulles brothers v. Dean Acheson to Trump/Pence v. Sally Yeats, Preet Bharara and Robert Mueller -- our, High Confidence: we now overcome.

- Advertisement -

After 242 years, grossly underpaid teachers, are emulating their students who grasp the civic duty to protect intellectual curiosity's potential to reason, from disintegrating schools & text books, bullying and gun violence.

Yet, as we memorialize what we've lost from Columbine to Parkland, we're missing who's sacrificed, by enabling trigger happiness: military marksmanship training in school cafeterias -- guaranteeing a dusting of lead poisoning with an afterglow of brain damage.

What is Past being Prologue, is replete with men like Joe McCarthy, William Rehnquist, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence who, for power sake, cloister, clothed in deceit, closeted by faith in hypocrisy. Trusting in, and embellishing generational Domino Theory, they diminish us from Lincoln into maniacal Nixon paranoia and Trump's suffocating thinking for ourselves.

- Advertisement -

Yet, by First Lady examples, Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and Hillary Clinton we learn, while all men are created equal, persistent women give us enlightened clarity -- infusing equality and justice together -- as we renew Exceptionalism with, a child shall lead them.

Our primary national anchor preventing American progress, remains older men like Charles & David Koch, Foster Friess, Rudy Giuliani, and Chuck Grassley who, as trumped demagogues, continue to embroil America further into the crippling backslide of men who believe, they alone created the United States of America. Trusting in the lost ways of a white male dominated society, such leaders, both manipulated by and manipulating fear, choose alternative facts over history's lessons:

  • Our anti-everything 1950s, tragically wounded our Out of Many, One, but despite devastating 1960's assassinations, we began again before truly grasping how challenging the journey forward would be
  • Now in a Herstory state, Change grants all colors, POVs and sexual persuasions, freedom to rise
  • Neither first, above or greater than anyone, we learn actual communication heals, better than virtual pretense or Twitter offense

We are marching, not to the vainglory of self-righteous pied pipers waving Old Glory while profaning Bible but striving toward Lincoln's understanding: we are stronger together!

We march into Governorships, The House & Senate -- not just in a Blue Wave, but with a wave of forward thinking humanity, individually and collectively insisting proudly, we're moving on.

We've evolved old unreasonable Domino Theory into: One victory for all, begets more cleaning house victories for Americans, until America is a Home of the Brave, fearing not a Land of the Free welcoming all who welcome freedom.

Now, which America, post Trump/Pence:

- Advertisement -
  • 180-degree reversal of global view, 12 September 2001
  • Prioritizing separation of church and state over walling out freedom seekers
  • Never Again denying anyone life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness

From Huntley/Brinkley & Cronkite, to four 1963 days & nights of non-stop murder coverage, America now needs citizen leaders and news professionals to resurrect from the ashes of Watergate our Fourth Estate soul -- because Americans deserve more information than conditioning and more education than ignorance.

To abridge being self-hypnotized by waves of opinionated affirmation, we need select communion over Snapchats -- and cure our human condition with empathetic connection over Opioid, cell phone and gun addictions.

Boosting voting rather than Facebook, adjusting political priorities and raising inter-personal expectations, we rise above successions of TV/radio hosts and repetitive opinionated panels, confusing conjecture and gossip, for, the first rough draft of history.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 10 fans, 178 articles, 304 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What America will we be after Trump/Pence:

  • 180-degree reversal of global view, 12 September 2001
  • Prioritizing separation of church and state over walling out freedom seekers
  • Never Again denying anyone life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness

Submitted on Monday, Apr 23, 2018 at 2:45:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 