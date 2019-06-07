 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The New Social Media Paradigm: Decoding Prime Minister Modi's Second Win

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 513673
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Abhishek Bhati
Become a Fan
- Advertisement -

On March 23rd, India elected 68-year-old Narendra Modi for the second term to rule the country. Prime Minister Modi and ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won close to 350 seats out of 545 seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Parliament). Just to put this victory in the context, Modi is the first prime minister in almost 50 years to win a back-to-back majority in the world's largest democracy. It is baffling to theorize how one man can accumulate unprecedented power; However, the answer is relatively simple - harnessing the power of social media and creating an army of trolls.

India has a staggering 65% of its population under 35 years. In fact, no country in the world has more young people than India. This growing youth population in India is reflected by its increasing mobile data consumption and average time spent on social media. According to the study conducted by McKinsey, "India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers, with 560 million internet subscribers in 2018, second only to China." India is the biggest market for WhatsApp, with over 240 million active users. India consumes more mobile data than its neighbor China and on an average, spends more time on Social Media than any country in the world.

Modi clearly understands the power of branding and social media usage among Indian youths. He is arguably the only world leader whose social media presence is well crafted to perfection and spans several platforms and applications including LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter with combined followers of over 100 million. He is reaching out to millions of people with web archive s of his events and speeches, a radio show 'Mann ki Baat', and his own TV channel NaMo TV. Using these mass communication mediums, Modi has meticulously crafted himself to be omnipresent everywhere reaching millions of Indians day and night. Political analyst, Pratap Bhanu Mehta notes "[Modi] can literally make himself the object of attention every second of public discourse. Many leaders win because the public does not see an alternative. Modi won because he made an alternative unthinkable."

Modi and the BJP effectively eviscerated their main rival, Cambridge educated scion of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi family Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as "pappu" which means little boy and has been the object of aggressive trolling through social media and forwarded messages on WhatsApp. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi who wrote a book on this issue, "I am a Troll: Inside the Secret Digital Army of the BJP," argues trolling is the modus operandi of the BJP which target politicians, intellectuals, or anyone who does not agree with the Modi vision or ideology.

- Advertisement -

The ruling party BJP has mastered the technique of harvesting the data of millions of voters based on caste, religious identity, policy issues, or causes and bombards them with messages to reinforce their biases and convince them only Modi will solve their problems. According to How to Win an Indian Elections authored by Shivam Shankar Singh notes, in the state of Karnataka, BJP has over 20,000 WhatsApp groups. The party has built a similar number of groups in other states providing capacity to send individual group tailored messages to millions of users across the country.

Facebook and WhatsApp have become the main tool of spreading partisan and fake news content at an unprecedented level in India. Last year, a false message on WhatsApp sparked a mob lynching in India. WhatsApp took some steps to limit the damage by limiting forwarded messages to five recipients. However, reporting from Reuters suggested software as low of $14 can remove these restrictions and allow messages to be forwarded to thousands of people at once.

According to a report by University of Oxford researchers' Samantha Bradshaw and Philip Howard, found evidence of BJP involved in cyber trooping to manipulate public opinion. The role of social media in electing right-wing candidates is not restricted to India, rather it is a global phenomenon. At the 2019 inauguration of Brazil's far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, the crowd chanted "Facebook, Facebook, Facebook! WhatsApp, WhatsApp, WhatsApp! They were crediting the platforms with their man's victory, and they aren't entirely wrong."

- Advertisement -

Though the jury is still out if social media usage is altering the fabric of democracies around the world despite some disturbing evidence to suggest some relationship between the role of social media acting as the propaganda machine for far-right candidates. There is convincing evidence to suggest Modi benefits from well-oiled troll machine of BJP that works round the clock to promote Modi's agenda and at the same time manipulate facts, spread fake news and call names to anyone appearing as opposition to Modi and the BJP.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Abhishek Bhati Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Interested in global politics, Development and use of social media.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The New Social Media Paradigm: Decoding Prime Minister Modi's Second Win

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 