OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/19/22

The New Corporate Dictators - Super-Rich & Super-Immune

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Message Ralph Nader

Wall Street
Wall Street
(Image by ItsClarividencia)   Details   DMCA
 

Ever since the heads of East India Trading Company (1600), and Hudson Bay Company (1670), were incorporated by English Royal charters, there have been corporate dictators. Their range and actions, have varied widely however. Today's new corporate dictators shatter past restraints.

John D. Rockefeller ruled the Standard Oil Company monopoly until the trust busters from Washington broke up its giant price-fixing and predatory practices into several companies.

Andrew Carnegie was the ruler of the giant Carnegie Steel Company which became U.S. Steel Corporation. Carnegie violently broke up strikes, such as the 1892 Homestead strike, before he left the company to be a major philanthropist building libraries and universities.

In the post-World War II years, the CEOs of General Motors and Ford had immense power but still had to contend with a strong United Auto Workers union and later with jolting consumer advocacy leading to federal safety and emissions regulation.

Today's corporate dictators are like no others beyond, with unparalleled wealth towering over that held by Rockefeller and Carnegie (adjusted for inflation).

Consider the sheer unchallenged power of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (Meta), Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, the wannabe CEO of a going-private Twitter, Elon Musk, (unless the sinking Tesla stock ends the debt-deep acquisition price), and Sergey Brin and Larry Page still in control of Google. Despite recent stirrings, there are no company wide unions at these companies and the prospect for such is still in the distant future.

These CEOs snap their fingers and their patsy Boards of Directors sign off on huge optimally priced stock options and other goodies. These CEOs don't have to worry about their shareholders because like Zuckerberg, with a large portion of the shares, they have rigged their even larger control of voting shares, giving them an unassailable shareholder majority.

They are hauled before Congressional Committees, appearing humble, and afterwards they must be breaking open the champagne. Because after the public posturing by the lawmakers, no effective regulation is ever enacted. Antitrust action year after year doesn't materialize other than some weak consent decrees against Facebook, which for a decade it violated while paying laughable civil fines.

No corporate monopolist comes close these days to being prosecuted for jail time. Under both the Democratic and Republican Parties, the Department of Justice cuts sweetheart 'deferred prosecution agreements' (See: Corporate Crime Reporter: Click Here) with the corporate entity and lets off the bosses. Boeing, after its two criminal 737 MAX crashes, is the latest example (See: Flying Blind - The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing) by Peter Robison, November 30, 2021).

The dictatorship over consumers is most unprecedented. Whereas the old dictatorial bosses - pre-unions - had control over worker's lives at the workplace, today's corporate dictators can ply their power 24/7. They can get into the minds of people to addict them and have their personal lives invaded and their personal information offered for sale all over the globe. The old bosses used child labor until the early 20th century, but then kids were largely off limits.

Today's dollar dictators have fused children's hands with their iPhones and incarcerated them in their vast gluttonous, nasty, violent Internet world to which they become addicted. For six to ten hours a day, their screen time has become their lifetime - families begone!

Not only do these bosses' avaricious clutches have no "quit time," the little ones are now being lured into the Metaverse Gulag equipped with three-dimensional goggles to distance themselves further from daily reality.

Although circumvented. millions of parents are at their wit's end, trying to recover their children from their screens and their video games at all hours and their digital fantasy worlds. Although there have been dozens of expose books, documentaries, and newly formed citizen groups focusing on these corporate child molesters, the hijacking of little America by these Internet Barons continues unabated.

Suing these commercial dictators for whom enough is never enough has gone nowhere. Judges don't recognize offered causes of action. Moreover, under a special exception (Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act) from federal communications law, media like Twitter and Facebook are largely immune from suits no matter how violent, defamatory, and false the anonymous hate messages traversing their corporate portals.

Next Page  1  |  2

Ralph Nader


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Contact Author Contact Editor Author Page
Support OpEdNews

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Cyril North

Author 86741
(Member since Mar 26, 2013), 1 fan, 120 comments
America, beware. Wake up and see what is really going on around you.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:04:35 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4684 comments, 17 diaries

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

I'm dreaming of turning Cyberspace into a Public Utility, City-State Utilities would work for me. I'd love to see today's Cable-Internet Rip Off be a City Utility, with profits funneled into a Public City-/State Bank at the Post Office, paying to fund City Halls. Still, just ideas in progress.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:22:22 PM

Author 0
hodgicus satiricus

Author 523122
(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 37 comments
Best internet I ever had was the oddly named "public antenna system" in a tiny town in the NC backwoods, 25 years ago.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:57:51 PM

Author 0
