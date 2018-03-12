From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Identity Politics is turning white people into a delegitimized group that it is permissible to hate and to discriminate against. White Americans are being turned into undesirables and are being delegitimized just as Jews were delegitimized in Nazi Germany. Curiously enough, as I understand it, the Identity Politics being used to delegitimize white people has its roots in the Jewish cultural Marxism of the Frankfort School.

Most Americans are unaware of Identity Politics, and those who hear about it dismiss it as something silly. But it is the core politics of the Democratic Party and the liberal/progressive/left that is rivaling the neoconservatives for control over the American psyche.

I wrote about the article in the Texas Tech student newspaper that declared white DNA to be abominable. We should all take notice that Identity Politics has reached into a deep South technical school. The article was approved by the paper's editors and also perhaps by the faculty advisers. An article that declared black or Jewish DNA to be abominable would most certainly not have been approved, and anyone who wrote such an article would at a minimum have been sent for sensitivity training.

The situation appears to be far worse in the prestigious, formerly WASP universities, such as Yale and Stanford. I don't know the website, but this article seems truthful and not a spoof... Both universities, along with top rank state universities such as the University of Wisconsin and many other universities and colleges teach that white people, not global robber baron corporations or Wall Street crooks or corrupt politicians (unless they are white) are the source of evil, of oppression, of racism and enslavement of women.

Curiously, white women are considered simultaneously to be oppressors and enslaved by men. But this inconsistency does not trouble the Identity Politics ideology that is now a powerful political movement in America that has placed a target on the back of every white heterosexual male and every statue of a white male. Even plaques commemorating the attendance of George Washington and Robert E. Lee at Christ Church, Alexandria, Virginia, have been removed because they are "offensive." Identity Politics has succeeded in obliterating the memory of America's first president, who won the War of Independence from the British, from the pre-revolutionary church that he attended.

Twenty-three years ago Lawrence M. Stratton and I predicted in our book, The New Color Line that that the racial and gender quotas established by Alfred W. Blumrosen, compliance chief of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, in blatant violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which explicitly prohibited quotas, would destroy the American goal of equality before the law by establishing legal privileges that would exclude white men. No prediction has ever been more correct.

The 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed in order to give a legal basis to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution requiring equality under the law. Congress understood that equality under law precluded special privileges, such as quotas for university admissions, employment and promotions based on alleged past discrimination.

However, Alfred Blumrosen, a Jew, who found himself in control of the regulatory agency designated as the enforcer of the Civil Rights Act, decided to ignore the law and to create a quota regime that violates equality under the law. Blumrosen reasoned, and turned out to be correct, that, based on the New Deal experience, Federal courts would defer to the regulatory authority, which was him, in place of the intent of Congress.

In place of equality under law, Blumrosen went for equality of result. To Blumrosen that meant that the same proportion of blacks had to have middle class educations and incomes as whites. The consequence was federal lawsuits against universities and employers that did not have quotas that advanced less qualified blacks and women over white men.

Stratton and I have heard that Blumrosen praises us for designating him as the person who made second class citizens out of white males as he regards it as a high achievement.

The next step in the delegitimization of white people, especially heterosexual males, occurred following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the transformation of Mao's China to capitalism. This destroyed the ideological basis of the Western left wing. The exploitative, imperialist capitalist had been the target for decades, but now that history had proved Karl Marx wrong, revealing that there was no alternative to "democratic capitalism," the need to hate that is concentrated in the liberal/progressive/left had to find a new target. They found it in Jewish cultural Marxism's analysis of institutions associated with the Frankfort School, which moved from Germany to Columbia University in the 1930s. The Frankfort School placed the source of oppression in the institutions of Western society.

Members of the Frankfort School saw themselves as analyzing real problems. Identity politics, seeing the institutions of Western society as white, male-dominated institutions, simplified the analysis by defining the problem as whiteness. Thus, white males became the oppressive force to be overthrown. The working class, redefined by Hillary Clinton as "the Trump deplorables," has been abandoned by the liberal/progressive/left.

Just as with Marx, truth is "class truth," with Identity Politics, truth is race, gender, and sexual preference truth, and just as the capitalists didn't have objective truth, under the Identity Politics form of Marxism whites do not have truth. Even science is being unmasked as a tool of white oppression. Truth resides with the "racial minorities" (actually a large majority in the world) and the LGBTQ+ minority in America.

The effect of this hostility toward whites, especially white boys in the American public school system, is devastating. Essentially, the public school system is committing genocide against white males. Tucker Carlson reports the effects here.

