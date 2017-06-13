

The early morning light in a new American sky-- we hope

(Image by self) Permission Details DMCA



First of all-- get it out of the way-- I must disagree with comparisons to Kim Jong-Un, who is a bloodthirsty killer. HIS cabinet and military all know he might give orders to have them liquidated any time, for any thing.

Trump isn't even THAT crazy, though quite as amoral.

And he doesn't begin to have a killer's brass cojones. Never killed anybody in any more intimate way than ordering a cruise missile strike.

Trump would have been eaten by the Gambinos if he hadn't played along with them in New York when he was a builder there.

By the way, if you didn't see it, the Mafia has warned ISIS to stay away from New York, or they'll have to fight the Mob. The Mafia spokesman(!), a distant relative of Carlo Cambino and son of John Gambino, says they can guard New York better than the government because they have the "human intelligence" on the ground.

So far, General Mattis is going to emerge from this with his reputation intact. Maybe none of the rest of these sycophants will.

Well, I don't want hawks running my foreign policy, and Mattis is a hawk. I don't know that Russia and China want to talk with a hawk, should he suddenly be playing even a larger role in leading America than he presently is.

But I got to say, if there is another US government and Presidential Administration after this one (after all, democracy is truly at risk in the US), I want Mattis to be part of that Administration. Might as well have an honest man I don't agree with than a yes-man or yes-woman (Betsy DeVos practically bought her Cabinet seat) who'll promise me something that will not be delivered.

In fact, it is time for General Colin Powell to come out of retirement. Powell for President in 2020, unless Bernie or someone like him (Kamala Harris?) is running. Powell will ask for help, and understand it when it is offered, unlike Trump, who doesn't begin to have the requisite experience for being President, who has never run anything but a private, family-held corporation.

COLIN POWELL. Enough time has elapsed since he was fooled, partly by his own patriotism, partly by a pack of misinformation told by liars, into first declining to run for President and then taking the top Cabinet job for a far, far lesser man, and then being on the wrong side of the decision to invade Iraq, that he will be able to explain it to the American people.

He would be the most credible candidate the Republican Party has run since George H.W. Bush, please pardon me Robert Dole, and that's a long, long time.

Running as a moderate conservative-- or, just a moderate, I think he can avoid getting caught up in the "more-conservative-than-thou" ideological factionalism in both People and Congress-- he might expect to be at least a match for a bright and economic-third-path climate-and renewable-energy-oriented, democratic socialist of any age.

Bernie really isn't THAT far to the left, but he's at least on the left side of the political spectrum, and that spectrum has been wholesale shifting to the right ever since the Reagan Administration and the first major moves toward deregulation; hence, he stands out.

But Powell must be acknowledged to be the only Republican of real gravitas who has remained completely above the Trump fray. I'm hard put to think of anyone not totally in the grip of The Race For What's Left* (of the complete expenditure for profit of all planetary non-renewable resources) with that gravitas.

And at this historic and unprecedented Cabinet Meeting, or full unveiling I suppose one would call it, since most of these appointees have been doing something since the Inauguration and their confirmations, we were given a terse and unflinching joint statement of Trump-era energy and environmental policy by the three Cabinet members most involved with those matters.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3