OpEdNews Op Eds

The New CIA Director Nominee and the Massacre of My Lai

Mourning Woman at My Lai Village, Viet Nam
(Image by (photo by Ann Wright))   Permission   Details   DMCA
On March 16, 2018, the same day I was with a delegation from Veterans for Peace at the 50th annual ceremonies commemorating the deaths of 504 civilians who were murdered by U.S. Army soldiers in four hours on March 16, 1968 in the hamlet of My Lai, Vietnam and surrounding villages -- President Trump nominated Gina Haspel to be the new CIA Director.

Therefore, that day became a day of remembering murder and torture committed by members of the U.S. government 50 years ago -- and much more recently in 2002.

We know what the U.S. Army soldiers did 50 years ago. In what is now called the My Lai massacre, U.S. soldiers executed 182 women including 17 pregnant women and raped of many of them before they were killed. They murdered 173 children, 68 of whom were five years old or younger and they executed 89 middle aged persons and 60 persons over the age of 60, some of whom were burned alive, tortured, gang-raped, scalped and had their tongues cut out during the rampage of the U.S. Army soldiers.

And we now know that Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee for CIA director was the CIA senior officer in charge of a secret CIA prison in Thailand in 2002 in which prisoners were tortured -- waterboarded (one person 82 times), kept in dog cages for weeks at a time, put into coffin boxes with things they were afraid of. To cover up her crimes, she ordered the destruction of the videotapes of the torture that happened in her prison.

Fifty years ago, the U.S. Army chain of command covered up the My Lai massacre and attempted to malign those who made the massacre public. Army veteran Ron Ridenhour described what had happened in letters to the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and others. Helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson testified before Congress that he saw U.S. Army personnel killing Vietnamese civilians and landed his helicopter near the killing fields to end the rampage. He was told by the platoon leader 1LT Calley to butt out, but instead Thompson picked up civilians running from the carnage and flew them to safety.

After several years of investigation, out of 26 men initially charged, 1LT Calley was the only person court-martialed and found guilty -- of killing 22 villagers, and given a life sentence, but served only three and a half years under house arrest at Fort Bragg, NC and never spent one day in jail. President Nixon ultimately pardoned Calley.

Forty years later, in 2007, CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou revealed to the world that the CIA was waterboarding prisoners in secret and not so secret prisons in many parts of the world.

Kiriakou was imprisoned for almost two years for revealing that the CIA was torturing persons but none of those, including CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, who made torture a policy of the CIA or actually committed the acts of torture, including waterboarding, were ever charged with a crime.

The protection of those who commit heinous crimes in the name of the US government by the government in whose name the crimes are committed provide a dangerous precedent and lead to the conclusion by many in the military and CIA that they can "get away with murder."

opednews.com

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 

Anton Vodvarka

Become a Fan
(Member since May 27, 2015), 2 fans, 159 comments


  New Content

When will the American citizenry finally wake up and comprehend what our nation has become?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 at 1:49:17 PM

