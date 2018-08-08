 
 
The Need for Brotherhood

By Betsy Whitfill

Chaos is jealous and raging. It overwhelms wherever the least vacillation is found. Chaos loses no opportunity of breaking through a weak barrier. Actually, darkness and chaos cannot endure anything constructive. They watch over pathways and seek whoever is capable of helping them.

This quote from the book Brotherhood, pgs. 137-138, published in 1937 by the esoteric group The Agni Yoga Society, is especially relevant to conditions in the world today. Whether we attribute world chaos to the injustice of past attitudes and actions, or to the new energetic paradigm of Aquarius, all seems to have become ungrounded. Our culture has been dead for some time, but now the institutions built upon that dead culture are being fractured by the forces of chaos working through groups of individuals, creating fear, confusion and disorder. The voice of the people who no longer support those institutions has become the most potent force in the world. It can topple regimes and destroy all vestige of the past. Humanity has awakened to its immense power.

However, there is another quote from another esoteric source, Messages from Maitreya, the Christ, first published in London by Tara Press in 1980. In message #64, Maitreya describes His teaching, and the compelling reason for seriously considering it now. My Teaching, simple though it is, will show you the necessity for sharing, for the creation of a pool of resources from which all men may take, the substitution for greed of co-operation and the manifestation of the inner divinity of men. This manifestation, my friends, must proceed, for without it the future for man would be black indeed.

Here we have the challenge of understanding the opportunity and the dangers embedded within this time in history. Humanity's demand for change is based on its hope for freedom, with liberty and justice for all. But that demand can be overtaken by the forces of Chaos, stimulated to license by the gods of profit using the age-long mode of competitive materialism to which we have been slaves for millennia. How much chaos is necessary to destroy the obstacles to that longed-for freedom, without enslaving humanity itself? The tool, the method of chaos can itself become the monster, and subduing that monster has always been the stated purpose, and easy accomplishment of despots.

Men and women must come to realize one essential fact: humanity is subjectively One and Brotherhood is the manifestation of that oneness. Trust in that Brotherhood must not be destroyed by the wild passions let loose by the forces of chaos, for it is the only key to our survival on Earth. Sharing Earth's resources through co-operative acts is the only way to reclaim that trust, for it brings all men and women into right relationship. That alone will serve to save the world and ensure a bright future for humanity. Evolution, not revolution, is the way.

Our realization of the Oneness of all humanity and the sacred bond of Brotherhood is essential if we are to avoid that black future that Maitreya warns us about. As long as individuals and governments realize that to destroy the enemy of today with nuclear weapons is to destroy themselves in the process: as long as there are parents who teach their children that human life is sacred and must never be taken: as long as enough of us realize that man is an evolving god in incarnation and not the sinner of old to be beaten into submission, the future can become the glorious expression of that innate divinity.

Betsy Whitfill is a volunteer for Share International USA and can be reached at info@share-international.us

Betsy Whitfill is a volunteer for Share International USA and can be reached at info@share-international.us
 

Betsy Whitfill

Where will we go after the thirst for blood has ceased? Who will be potent enough to catch the attention of enough of us so that we will listen? A politician? A banker? A preacher? What about a Teacher known by different names by every tradition?

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 6:53:17 PM

