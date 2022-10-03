 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Narrative That This War Was "Unprovoked" Prevents Peace - Caitlin Johnstone

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (53 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article:

Vladimir Putin has approved the annexation of four territories in eastern Ukraine, whose addition to the Russian Federation now await authorization from Russia's other branches of government.

The Zelensky government responded to the move by applying to join NATO, only to be immediately shut down by US and NATO officials. Can't have sacrificial pawns trying to rise above their station on the grand chessboard, after all.

But the empire's proxy war against Russia continues, and the Ukrainian government has announced its intentions to drive out Russia from all of the Ukrainian territories it has claimed as its own.

"For our plans, [Russia's annexation] doesn't matter," Zelensky advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Politico, adding that Ukraine will "protect our land using all our forces" and "should liberate all its territories."

Ukraine Vows To 'Liberate' Territory Annexed by Moscow
A top aide to President Zelensky said Russian forces will be "exterminated"
by Kyle Anzalone @KyleAnzalone_ #Ukraine #Russia https://t.co/tqUd3ALRhp pic.twitter.com/Gw1XQSJRcg

"- Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) October 1, 2022

The plan to reclaim territories annexed by Russia will, according to Zelensky also include Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

All this talk about preparing a massive western-backed counter-offensive to recapture annexed territories from Russia "- whose ranks are being reinforced with an additional 300,000 reservists "- comes as Putin suggests that nuclear weapons may be used to protect what Moscow considers parts of Russia. Russia, like the United States, is one of the nuclear-armed nations without a No First Use policy.

So we appear to be on a collision course toward a massive escalation between two nuclear-armed powers. The more things escalate the more likely it is that a nuclear weapon may be used, either deliberately or as a result of miscommunication or malfunction as nearly happened many times during the last cold war. Once one nuke is used the odds go up astronomically that a great many more will immediately follow, with variables on this outcome including the location where it detonates and how cool all the relevant heads happen to be at that particular historic moment.

It is therefore no exaggeration to say that the human species has a vested interest in de-escalation and detente right away. Avoiding nuclear war is the single most important agenda in the entire world, without exception. It is the single most important agenda that has ever existed in all of history.

But whenever you advocate for this supremely important agenda in any kind of public forum, you get a bunch of brainwashed empire automatons bleating about "appeasement" and accusing you of supporting a monstrous madman. And they do this because that's what they were trained to do.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet

Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated

Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend