The N word in America

By Robert De Filippis
My name is not n-word
(Image by quinn.anya)

James Baldwin said, and I paraphrase, "I'm not a n-word. I'm a man. If you need me to be a n-word, it's your problem. You need to figure that out for yourself." And by doing so put the issue right back where it belongs. With "White People."

When I write White People with caps and in quotes, I don't mean people who have white skin. There are none. I mean White People as a class; a class based on economics and social status that gives them the power to affect everyone else in society with their prevailing values. (I call them prevailing because they change to fit the circumstances of maintaining their own power base.)

On the most natural and fundamental level, we're all people of color. I'm beige with a slight ting of pink and olive. There are those who are much lighter in tone and have far less power than I. There are those who are much darker in tone and have much more power than I.

No matter where one falls on the color scale, the issue of needing "a n-word" is still an appropriate issue to contend with. So exactly what is a n-word?

One dictionary defines it as "a contemptuous term for a black or dark-skinned person." This may explain why I was once called a "white n-word" by a student who didn't like the fact that I caught him plagiarizing his final paper in a class I taught. For him, I had dark enough skin not to be considered a "White Person," but just enough to be thought of as a white n-word. And I do understand how he could find me contemptuous because I refused to ignore and accept his indiscretion.

That instance was revealing because it exemplified Mr. Baldwin's admonition. There is probably no time in a person's life when he needs a n-word more than when he is caught doing something he's ashamed of but can't tolerate the idea of his own failures and weaknesses.

I think this is the nerve that's touched by Mr. Baldwin. Many in the racist segments of our society need to have niggers in their lives to submerge their own inadequacies. Their wholesale hate for a whole class of people is a dead giveaway. It points to the shadow sides in their own personalities. The places that are too scary to enter and explore.

I liken this to the process of homophobia that infects our society. I suspect that the more homophobic one is, the less confident they are in their own sexuality. And then there's the wholesale condemnation of Muslims. There just might be a weakness in one's own faith that's threatened by the presence of Islam in America.

This whole process is explained well in the psychological process called projection. Wikipedia defines it this way, "Psychological projection is a theory in psychology in which humans defend themselves against their own unpleasant impulses by denying their existence while attributing them to others."

So, if I were to take this to the next level, I would say that they more you need niggers in your life, the more you need to begin the exploration of your own psyche. The more you need "fags" in your life, the more you need to investigate your own sexuality. The more you need to brand all Muslims terrorists in your life, the more you need to examine your own strength of your faith. And a look at how strongly you buy into the destructive nationalism rampant in America today might be useful too.

At this point, it might seem like I'm pointing fingers at all the bad guys out there. I'm not. I have more than a touch of all the psychological issues I mentioned in this article. They reside in the shadows of my personality too.

My hope is we can use this time of open hostility toward anyone who doesn't fit the perfect model of the "White Class" to cast a beam of light into our own shadows.

Robert De Filippis

 

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching.
 

Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


Here is an n word for you: nazi.


Now, in the above piece, replace the racist term with nazi and see how it fits.


For you see, in the real world, the reason the nazis have a bad reputation is because of THEM and what they did.


But, in this piece you turn it back upon those who use the n word as though it is all about them and how only they have a problem when it isn't even real to do so.


Just sayin'... you did not place any blame or responsibility upon the receiving end- only the issuer side is addressed in this one-sided less than realistic opinion piece.


In today's liberal mind it is as if black people can do not wrong and simply are incapable of evil or doing bad things that could in any way cause people to have a dislike for them in the same way it is popular to dislike nazis because of their actions.


And this type of point of view is totally unrealistic.


Just yesterday Ruff, Inc. posted on this website that liberals are virtually sin free and how evil and horrible conservatives are. Same type of mentality that is totally unrealistic.


The n word is wrong, but liberals need to wake up to the real world and realize that people dislike people because of what they do that causes them to be disliked. This is what is real. It is totally wrong and unrealistic to only place blame on the one side that has a dislike for the other side.


Racism exists because both sides are causing it. Simple as that. And if this is how liberals intend to deal with it then expect continued failure. Liberals need to deal with racism in the real world and accept and understand it takes two sides to cause division and dislike. Address the root causes or you are just wasting your time and breath with BS like this.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 5:53:33 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

"Racism exists because both sides are causing it."

Sure, by all means, just arbitrarily "redefine" the term "racism". Nobody will notice that.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 6:55:56 PM

J. Edward Tremlett

Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007)


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

How did I know you'd be the first to troll on this article?

You really should comment on this part, BJ

"I liken this to the process of homophobia that infects our society. I suspect that the more homophobic one is, the less confident they are in their own sexuality."


Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 7:17:03 PM

