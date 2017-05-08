Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Monster Behind The "Trump-Mask" is The Deep State

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/8/17

- Advertisement -

Tearing off the mask of lies: the real scandals behind the fake scandals of Benghazi and the Clinton emails by Dale Ruff, May 6, 2017

From flickr.com: I AM SO BEHIND YOU 110% {MID-72676}
I AM SO BEHIND YOU
(Image by quapan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This essay is inspired by what I learned about the efforts of the State Department, under Hillary Clinton, when it tried to reign in the CIA private war machine (drone strikes with their own kill list) and failed. This is the real scandal behind the fake scandal over "mishandled emails" and "dirty tricks" to help defeat Sanders in the primary. This scandal is not about emails but about who controls US foreign policy and, in the end, has the power to punish and reward those who aspire to the top levels of public leadership. This investigation goes back to the day that JFK, the one President who actually fired the CIA chief Dulles and then said he would dismantle it, was removed from office.

I will look beneath the surface of two fake scandals to expose the underlying truth about how the Deep State not only controls our policies but elects or takes out uncooperative leaders. The latest scandal is the "email scandal" which was used to defeat Clinton and elect Trump. The earlier was the Benghazi scandal, which covered up CIA gun smuggling to terrorists in Syria leading to a conflict that has killed nearly half a million people and caused (along with Iraq) a massive immigration crisis in Europe which has led to the resurgence of fascist parties in Belgium, Greece, France, and other countries.)

From flickr.com: Benghazi Hearing on Capitol Hill {MID-72675}
Benghazi Hearing on Capitol Hill
(Image by Ninian Reid)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Email Scandal

When the Clinton/Obama administration tried to reign in the CIA by making their drone attacks and kill list subject to White House oversight they became instant enemies......and that is why the CIA/FBI so detested Clinton, though in the end, she caved in.

The scandal behind the scandal of Clinton's emails is suggested in an article from the Wall St. Journal:

"The e-mails were not merely forwarded news articles but consisted of informal discussions between Clinton's senior aides about whether to oppose upcoming CIA drone strikes in Pakistan.

The State Department was given a voice in the intensity and timing of CIA drone strikes in Pakistan, after then-Ambassador Cameron Munter reportedly opposed certain covert operations that occurred during especially sensitive points in the U.S.-Pakistani bilateral relationship, or when domestic opposition to the strikes were at their highest. As he later described this process: "I have a yellow card," Munter recalled, describing the new policy. "I can say 'no.' That 'no' goes back to the CIA director. Then he has to go to Hillary. If Hillary says 'no,' he can still do it, but he has to explain the next day in writing why."

Entous and Barrett's, in the WSJ reporting, includes this critical passage:

- Advertisement -

"With the compromise, State Department-CIA tensions began to subside. Only once or twice during Mrs. Clinton's tenure at State did U.S. diplomats object to a planned CIA strike, according to congressional and law-enforcement officials familiar with the emails."

During Clinton's tenure between January 2009 and February 2013, the CIA conducted 294 drone strikes that killed 2,192 people, 226 of whom were civilians. In other words, of the 294 CIA drone strikes in Pakistan, Clinton's State Department objected to fewer than one-percent of them"

(click here )

Some conclude that Clinton, therefore, made her peace with the CIA overriding the State Department. I conclude that she was powerless to control the CIA and her failed attempts cost her the Presidency. Today, as in the past, the CIA is under no one's control but their own. And anyone who even tries to challenge their independence will be punished. The Deep State did not so much manipulate the 2016 election to elect Trump as to punish Clinton and send a message not to even try to mess with the CIA.

The Clinton email scandal was less about "mishandling emails or "DNC efforts to hurt the Sanders' bid" but rather to send a powerful message about trying to exercise even the smallest oversight over the CIA. One of the leading Grand Inquisitors of the Benghazi hearings is now head of the CIA and free to conduct any drone wars he wishes. The investigation, in the first place, was, arguably, punishment for the crime of requiring the CIA to justify their drone strikes, their autonomous control of a private war machine. It is not just trying to control the CIA but asking them to explain their actions which is prohibited.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

The Enemy IS the People: Critics should shut up and be fired

Trump violates "the supreme law of the land" in first week: Jihadists Praise Trump's ban

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 92 articles, 4674 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have taken the liberty to include long citations because the cover up the real scandals behind the fake Benghazi and Clinton email scandals has been so well accepted as reality that I want to leave no doubt about who is in charge and how they rule. This is about the total takeover of not only US foreign policy but US elections by the Deep State. I hope you feel outraged enough to speak out!

Changing musical chairs will not matter in the least so long as the pilots of our Titanic are operating in the shadows while brainwashing us with fake news, fake scandals, and false flag events to deceive and distract us, the prisoners of this modern Allegory of the Cave.

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:13:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5410 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well that was a useless read.

A bunch of nothing about something you can not even identify the who. Just a belief in something else way back in there but what? Who? Where are they?

5 pages of nothing. And this was headlined?

Surely you can do better than this.

Tell everyone who the deep state is and where are they and identify them. Write something that means something will ya?

Eustace Mullins and James Perloff did. You have not.

OK, so there is a deep state as you like to call it. So what? Now put a face on it rather than dance around it.

A piece like this one in entry level.

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:49:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 92 articles, 4674 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

As usual, your whining is just to get attention. In my article, the CIA, which is the heart of the Deep State (a term developed by Peter Dale Scott) is mentioned over 50 times. I'm sorry your ideological blindness caused you to miss that.


The current head is Mike Pompeo, who grilled Clinton during the Benghazi heariings.


Mentioning the CIa over 50 times and naming names, from Dulles to Pomeo, is hardly dancing around the WHO


In my other articles, I name the institutions which make up the Deep State: Wall St and Big Oil and Defense, thru the revolving door, the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, certain foundations (such as Ford) and certain NG0s (such as USAID) and the militarized police.


You just want to badmouth me because I have called you out for your racism and fascism (firing liberal teachers, smearing a journalist as a Mossad agent and calling to run him out of the country)....and I think everyone pretty much understands your agenda in trolling at a progressive website. We appreciate the laughs your obvious trolling evokes. Keep it up!


If you really want to understand the Deep State, I would recommend the books by Scott, David Kaisers American Tragedy, and Peter Yanney's Mary's Mosaic.


I am headlined based on popularity, as you well know.

Thank you for your comment, transparently ill-tempered and nasty as it is.



Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2:28:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 92 articles, 4674 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

You clearly did not read it. It is fact-filled and documented and makes a strong case that the Deep State, at whose heart is the CIA, uses fake scandals to cover up illegal and covert operations.


I urge you to read the article and make factual criticism rather than just empty trash talk. And take a tums!

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2:33:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 92 articles, 4674 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

If you had bothered to read the article and digested the many citations, you would have finished with this paragraph: "I have taken the liberty to include long citations because the cover up the real scandals behind the fake Benghazi and Clinton email scandals has been so well accepted as reality that I want to leave no doubt about who is in charge and how they rule. This is about the total takeover of not only US foreign policy but US elections by the Deep State. I hope you feel outraged enough to speak out!"


Instead of learning the truth uncovered by tearing off the mask of fake scandals and being outraged at the CIA/Deep State, you express outrage that such an article, "entry level" and "a bunch of nothing" is even published.


I am gratified that many readers will read it and learn the truth, which you clearly have no interest in, since you didn't even bother to read the citations I use to back up my argument.


This is one of my best pieces, Bill. I'm sorry you are unable to overcome your fascist hatred for anything that challenges the lies of the Deep State. Like Hitler, you would fire liberal teachers and expel those whose views you dislike. Fortunately, you are an irrelevant troll whose mission is to take down people you call liberals. I am not a liberal, Bill. I am a radical. My mission is to expose the roots of the corruption of our fake democracy. Yours is to help keep it hidden.

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2:51:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 