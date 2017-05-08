- Advertisement -

Tearing off the mask of lies: the real scandals behind the fake scandals of Benghazi and the Clinton emails by Dale Ruff, May 6, 2017



This essay is inspired by what I learned about the efforts of the State Department, under Hillary Clinton, when it tried to reign in the CIA private war machine (drone strikes with their own kill list) and failed. This is the real scandal behind the fake scandal over "mishandled emails" and "dirty tricks" to help defeat Sanders in the primary. This scandal is not about emails but about who controls US foreign policy and, in the end, has the power to punish and reward those who aspire to the top levels of public leadership. This investigation goes back to the day that JFK, the one President who actually fired the CIA chief Dulles and then said he would dismantle it, was removed from office.

I will look beneath the surface of two fake scandals to expose the underlying truth about how the Deep State not only controls our policies but elects or takes out uncooperative leaders. The latest scandal is the "email scandal" which was used to defeat Clinton and elect Trump. The earlier was the Benghazi scandal, which covered up CIA gun smuggling to terrorists in Syria leading to a conflict that has killed nearly half a million people and caused (along with Iraq) a massive immigration crisis in Europe which has led to the resurgence of fascist parties in Belgium, Greece, France, and other countries.)



Benghazi Hearing on Capitol Hill

The Email Scandal

When the Clinton/Obama administration tried to reign in the CIA by making their drone attacks and kill list subject to White House oversight they became instant enemies......and that is why the CIA/FBI so detested Clinton, though in the end, she caved in.

The scandal behind the scandal of Clinton's emails is suggested in an article from the Wall St. Journal:

"The e-mails were not merely forwarded news articles but consisted of informal discussions between Clinton's senior aides about whether to oppose upcoming CIA drone strikes in Pakistan.

The State Department was given a voice in the intensity and timing of CIA drone strikes in Pakistan, after then-Ambassador Cameron Munter reportedly opposed certain covert operations that occurred during especially sensitive points in the U.S.-Pakistani bilateral relationship, or when domestic opposition to the strikes were at their highest. As he later described this process: "I have a yellow card," Munter recalled, describing the new policy. "I can say 'no.' That 'no' goes back to the CIA director. Then he has to go to Hillary. If Hillary says 'no,' he can still do it, but he has to explain the next day in writing why."

Entous and Barrett's, in the WSJ reporting, includes this critical passage:

"With the compromise, State Department-CIA tensions began to subside. Only once or twice during Mrs. Clinton's tenure at State did U.S. diplomats object to a planned CIA strike, according to congressional and law-enforcement officials familiar with the emails."

During Clinton's tenure between January 2009 and February 2013, the CIA conducted 294 drone strikes that killed 2,192 people, 226 of whom were civilians. In other words, of the 294 CIA drone strikes in Pakistan, Clinton's State Department objected to fewer than one-percent of them"

(click here )

Some conclude that Clinton, therefore, made her peace with the CIA overriding the State Department. I conclude that she was powerless to control the CIA and her failed attempts cost her the Presidency. Today, as in the past, the CIA is under no one's control but their own. And anyone who even tries to challenge their independence will be punished. The Deep State did not so much manipulate the 2016 election to elect Trump as to punish Clinton and send a message not to even try to mess with the CIA.

The Clinton email scandal was less about "mishandling emails or "DNC efforts to hurt the Sanders' bid" but rather to send a powerful message about trying to exercise even the smallest oversight over the CIA. One of the leading Grand Inquisitors of the Benghazi hearings is now head of the CIA and free to conduct any drone wars he wishes. The investigation, in the first place, was, arguably, punishment for the crime of requiring the CIA to justify their drone strikes, their autonomous control of a private war machine. It is not just trying to control the CIA but asking them to explain their actions which is prohibited.

