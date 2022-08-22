A review of Dr. Richard Pico's book: Consciousness in Four Dimensions

The Mind-Body Problem Solved

The story told here is a two-part scientific odyssey into how consciousness may have come into being, and how it is linked inextricably to the evolutionary unfolding of the universe.

It is speculative science backed up by medical and neuroscience research, at its best.

The first part is the story of how life got up and running: That is, using evolution to boot-strap it's way out of the chaos of the universal energy background field, from the primordial pre-biotic soup, into its own bilayered semi-permeable, protected phospholipid cellular membrane.

The second part, provides the details of how cellular life came about, and how, under the environmental pressures of the Cambrian Exchange, led to the neuron. And how, from there, the neuron, the real hero of the story of consciousness, led to the nervous system and eventually to the brain, and to the brain's more complex neurobiological organization.

It was this complex organizational machinery that led to a neuromechanical processing output we now recognize as an "idea."

The complex machinery producing this output is what most of the book is devoted to. The endpoint of that neuromechanical processing is what we now know as consciousness.

There is no ghost in the machine. It is neurobiological processing all the way down: from the external world up to the brain and back.

When the two parts of the story are explained as one linear continuously intertwined story. What results is a full-scale heuristic model of what the author calls "biological relativity."

Why he calls his theory biological relativity, gets to the heart of why this theory is not just eclectic but also convincing.

The theoretical thread that connects the parts of this model are the postulates that posit that there exist only three thermodynamic entropic orders: the Big Bang, life, and consciousness; and, that all matter follows the laws of evolution thermodynamics and general relativity.

In a universe where everything is some form of energy, it is Einstein's 4D frames of reference that define structure and function in various stages of "coming into organizational existence," as well as what we call reality: a 4D reference frame that holds matter together as a unit at a fixed place and time. Local reference systems moving relative to each other, alone define, connect and give action-potential to the three thermodynamic ways of organizing matter. Here, order, information, energy and entropy are used interchangeably.

Since the Big Bang's energies swirl, wax, wane and in some cases allow self-organization, the evolution of the cell was almost inevitable. And, in any case, was the first and arguably the most important triumph over entropy and the second law of thermodynamics.

Over millions of years, the cell learned a few tricks of its own. One was how to wean itself from complete dependence on the chaotic background energy field. It did this by walling itself off and sustaining its existence through its own internal energy source called metabolism. The second trick it learned was how to make copies of itself.

Third, by its very nature the brain binds in time sensory information and derives higher order and dimensions from it. There is no choice in the matter. In the prefrontal regions of humans, this fundamental neural process creates the fourth dimension of our sensory worlds. The propagation of this reference system actually operationally defines consciousness.