 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 8/22/22

The Mind-Body Problem Solved

By   No comments
Message Herbert Calhoun
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

A review of Dr. Richard Pico's book: Consciousness in Four Dimensions

The Mind-Body Problem Solved

The story told here is a two-part scientific odyssey into how consciousness may have come into being, and how it is linked inextricably to the evolutionary unfolding of the universe.

It is speculative science backed up by medical and neuroscience research, at its best.

The first part is the story of how life got up and running: That is, using evolution to boot-strap it's way out of the chaos of the universal energy background field, from the primordial pre-biotic soup, into its own bilayered semi-permeable, protected phospholipid cellular membrane.

The second part, provides the details of how cellular life came about, and how, under the environmental pressures of the Cambrian Exchange, led to the neuron. And how, from there, the neuron, the real hero of the story of consciousness, led to the nervous system and eventually to the brain, and to the brain's more complex neurobiological organization.

It was this complex organizational machinery that led to a neuromechanical processing output we now recognize as an "idea."

The complex machinery producing this output is what most of the book is devoted to. The endpoint of that neuromechanical processing is what we now know as consciousness.

There is no ghost in the machine. It is neurobiological processing all the way down: from the external world up to the brain and back.

When the two parts of the story are explained as one linear continuously intertwined story. What results is a full-scale heuristic model of what the author calls "biological relativity."

Why he calls his theory biological relativity, gets to the heart of why this theory is not just eclectic but also convincing.

The theoretical thread that connects the parts of this model are the postulates that posit that there exist only three thermodynamic entropic orders: the Big Bang, life, and consciousness; and, that all matter follows the laws of evolution thermodynamics and general relativity.

In a universe where everything is some form of energy, it is Einstein's 4D frames of reference that define structure and function in various stages of "coming into organizational existence," as well as what we call reality: a 4D reference frame that holds matter together as a unit at a fixed place and time. Local reference systems moving relative to each other, alone define, connect and give action-potential to the three thermodynamic ways of organizing matter. Here, order, information, energy and entropy are used interchangeably.

Since the Big Bang's energies swirl, wax, wane and in some cases allow self-organization, the evolution of the cell was almost inevitable. And, in any case, was the first and arguably the most important triumph over entropy and the second law of thermodynamics.

Over millions of years, the cell learned a few tricks of its own. One was how to wean itself from complete dependence on the chaotic background energy field. It did this by walling itself off and sustaining its existence through its own internal energy source called metabolism. The second trick it learned was how to make copies of itself.

Third, by its very nature the brain binds in time sensory information and derives higher order and dimensions from it. There is no choice in the matter. In the prefrontal regions of humans, this fundamental neural process creates the fourth dimension of our sensory worlds. The propagation of this reference system actually operationally defines consciousness.

Thus, the very short ontology of the cell is that in a profound act of self-creation, the details of which may never be fully known, it somehow scaled the entropy threshold, creating its own order by binding in space and time, the internal electrochemical reactions that persisted in the primordial soup longer than competing reactions and processes did.

With the benefit of a local 4D frame of reference, these products became the cell's structure and function. Together they constituted a new reality; a new thermodynamic entropic order.

This 4D reference system, along with the structure and function inside the cell, defined life. Life exists only as a unit and has no dimensions other than age.

This motif, of "binding-in-time" of electrochemical reactions to create novel order, and novel biomechanical products, naturally would be used again to create the third entropic order of consciousness.

And thus, to shorten a very long and complicated story, we can foreshadow the rest of the story by simply saying that when cross-modal neuronal signals reached the prefrontal integration module (PIM) deep inside the brain, they too learned another novel trick: how to "bind-in-time," present cross-modal signals with past memory inputs, thereby, for the first time in the history of the universe, connecting "past" inputs from memory, with "present" inputs from the nervous system streams.

This was the game changer.

Consciousness is the moment-to-moment production of a single biomechanical output called an idea.

The idea is the result of billions of disparity computations taken from inputs across the entire nervous system.

The cross-modal processing of "past" and "present" signals, also added a third time dimension along with a 3D mental image of this systemic output.

This ability proved to be unique to higher animals, and constituted the third and final entropic order. One that, among other things, allowed the creation of a 4D homunculus, whereby both the internal and external environments could be mapped in 3D, thereby defining the "self" and the "I"; giving us Bayesian-type predictors, as well as imagination, awe and wonder.

The beauty of this theoretical framework is that it is not only guided by evolution, thermodynamics, and general relativity, but also by inductive use of the latest neuroscience and medical research, especially split-brain probing and interrogation.

It is also parsimonious and complete in the Occam's razor sense: it explains everything in the simplest way possible with no untidy leftover dangling theoretical threads. We have all the pieces in one place, we know why they exist, and how they are used.

How we got from the chaos of non-life, to the second thermodynamic entropic order of life, is another matter that is both interesting and speculative.

One version, which in hindsight seems all but obvious, is that, instead of moving directly from a "rock" to an "amoeba," as was theorized in the "make life in a test tube from the primordial soup experiments" of the 1950-70s, it seems that life moved indirectly from a rock to spending millions of years producing "prelife primordial soup products."

Then one day, almost magically, non-life climbed the background thermodynamic energy threshold into life. By then, the primordial soup had already produced most of the products needed to get life up and running.

What exactly is a neuron?

Of course it is a cell, but a very special one indeed. It has been described as a "stand-alone" unit of proto-life. It is a cell that talks to other cells, creating the most complex network known in the universe, the human nervous system.

The evolutionary strategy adopted by neurons was essentially this: as complexity increased, they formed larger more functional units: from cells to groups of cells, to neurons, to groups and then networks of neurons, to neuronal modules, to brain components, to major brain subunits; and from there, to the full brain with its newest addition, the neocortex; and from there on to what we have today: connected brains called culture.

Interestingly, "body maintenance," taken care of by the autonomic system, is a job that predated the brain and still exists even in animals without a conscious mind. These "proto-mental" capacities were important antecedents to the mentality that eventually encompassed what we have come to know as consciousness.

Thus, in a scientific tour de force, the author has explained convincingly how we became conscious beings and how we differ from animals lacking a conscious brain. Five stars
Rate It | View Ratings

Herbert Calhoun Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State. For a brief time an Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Denver and the University of Washington at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Kingdom Palin, the land of no accountability

Ten reasons why Mr. Obama will lose the Presidential race in 2012.

A Review of Bill Maher's Book "The NEW new Rules"

Book Review of "The Arc of Justice" by Kevin Boyle

Review of Edward Klein's Book "The Amateur"

A Review of the Movie “Capitalism A Love Story” Is Michael Moore a Permanent (Anti-) Capitalist gadfly or Change Age

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend