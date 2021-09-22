The Mayors of Amity

I'm rewatching Stephen Spielberg's classic 1975 movie, Jaws. The beginning is all about greed and denial. Victim after victim is killed by a marauding great white and still, the Mayor forces the chief of police to keep the beaches open because of "summer business" that will be lost.

You yell barracuda, everybody says, 'Huh? What?' You yell shark, we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July.

Again and again this movie reminds me of the red state governors who put commerce over life. How many victims have to die before the beaches are closed?

Jaws(1975) - The Fourth Of July Weekend Arrives When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) ...

Four deaths in the case of Amity island, close to 700,000 deaths in the case of red states like Florida, Idaho and Alabama, where hospital beds are filled.

Jaws Mayor 2020 If the JAWS Mayor of Amity was alive during Covid 19.

At least, in Jaws, there was a lawman with the courage, albeit delayed, to actually close the beaches. And there are some school superintendents who are refusing to obey anti-mask and anti testing vaccine mandates. I'm certain Stephen Spielberg never envisioned his movie being a prescient anticipation of the pandemic. But it sure does fit. Too bad we can't just blow up the Covid virus.

