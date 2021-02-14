 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Margin Got Larger, But Trump Was Acquitted on the Wrong Impeachment Count

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)


(Image by Mike Thompson)   Details   DMCA


So Mitch McConnell says there are things called State courts, and civil litigation. He hasn't gotten away yet-- yet." You gotta wonder if what he means with the second "yet" is that somehow he'll try to help Donald Trump against the landslide of trouble that is going to drop on him.

And although I'm sure Joe Biden would prefer Trump to just go away, and not take up the time everybody in both Parties says is being (or will be) wasted in the fight against the pandemic by hounding Trump through the DOJ, it's likely to be impossible to avoid some sort of aftershocks in the federal government due to Trump's behavior and his expected but unfortunate acquittal according to the rules of impeachment.

Merrick Garland would have been a superior Supreme Court Justice, had McConnell not whipped his Party against him for a year, first, to avoid a Barack Obama-named Justice, but also to do nothing more or less than distract from the Republican candidate's outlying vengeance-for-the forgotten-white-worker narrative.

Will that mean that as AG he will be inclined to go after Trump? I don't think he is petty enough to do so under present circumstances. However, the sudden appearance of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) is proof that some scandal, at some high level, might make it impossible to avoid federal prosecution.

And grand juries take a while; the Democrats' sounder strategy may be to let a couple of those Claymores blow up in Trump's face before making any legal move against him.

Federal prosecution may be politically unnecessary, regardless of what some people may say about completely doing justice.

However, this all could have been so simple, could have been done in a day or two, and been voted on on the 19th of January, had the House brought the proper count of impeachment: to wit, the Attempted Interference with a legally conducted election by the President in the case of his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. They could have brought both counts, and conviction would have been automatic, unless every GOP Senator who voted for acquittal on the Attempted Interference count wanted to be on the record as condoning the crime that Trump's phone call revealed.

"Find me 11,780 votes," Trump demanded. Attempted Extortion could also be charged; Trump threatened Raffensperger with serious political consequences.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250
(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 18 fans, 126 articles, 347 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

And of course, merely overturning the vote in Georgia would not have won him the election. And by the time of the Raffensperger phone call (January 2)-- decide for yourself what his intent was-- he had lost dozens of lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin. His personal desperation at knowing he had lost was driving him to commit a crime against the nation.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 14, 2021 at 10:23:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 