The Man Who Jumped

By Uri Avnery

From Gush Shalom

From youtube.com: Israel and Palestine {MID-220125}
Israel and Palestine
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Duta Media)   Permission   Details   DMCA
NOBODY DESCRIBED the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict better than the historian Isaac Deutscher.

A man lives in a house that catches fire. To save his life, he jumps out of the window. He lands on a passer-by in the street below and injures him grievously. Between the two a bitter enmity arises. Who is to blame?

Of course, no parable can reflect reality exactly. The man who jumped out of the burning house did not land on this particular passer-by by chance. The passer-by became an invalid for life. But on the whole, this parable is better than any other I know.

Deutscher did not provide an answer to the question of how to solve the conflict. Are the two condemned to fight each other forever? Is there a solution at all?

COMMON SENSE would say: of course there is. True, the injured person cannot be restored to his former condition. The man who caused the injury cannot return to his former home, which was destroyed by the fire. But...

But the man can -- and must -- apologize to his victim. That is the minimum. He can -- and must -- pay him compensation. That is what justice demands. But then the two can become friends. Perhaps even partners.

Instead, the man continues to harm the victim. He invades the victim's home and throws him out. The victim's sons try to evict the man. And so it goes on.

Deutscher himself, who fled the Nazis from Poland to England in time, did not see the continuation of the story. He died a few days after the Six-day War.

INSTEAD OF quarreling endlessly about who was right and who was wrong, how wonderful we are and how abhorrent the others are, we should think about the future.

What do we want? What kind of a state do we want to live in? How do we end the occupation, and what will come after?

Israel is divided between "Left" and "Right." I don't like these terms -- they are obvious misnomers. They were created in the French National Assembly more than 200 years ago by the accidental seating of the parties in the hall at the time, as seen by the speaker. But let's use them for convenience sake.

The real division is between those who prefer the people to the land, and those who prefer the land to the people. Which is more sacred?

In the early days of the state there was a joke making the rounds. God summoned David Ben-Gurion and told him: you have done great things for my people, make a wish and I shall grant it.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the
 

Mohammad Ala

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


This was an entertaining article to read. I thank the author for trying to write about "reality."

As a non-Arab or a Jew, I will write a few comments. Before that I would like to say Shalom, Salam, Namaste.

Israel has the most UN resolutions against it (over 200). Most of these are for human rights violations and destroying Palestinians homes.

It seems that the laws of jungle are ruling the relationship between Palestinians and Israeli people.

Not just in West Asia, but in other parts of the world, rule of force has replaced the rule of law. This has to be addressed, otherwise, there will never be peace anywhere.

Although Western media is controlled and does not report all the truth, somehow the people all over the world are seeing how a 40-50 year Olive Tree, a symbol of Palestine has been uprooted to make room for new settlements. Taking trees out and destruction of Palestinian homes must stop.

I wish peace for both Israeli and Palestinian people. However, I know very well that there will be many false flag to take over more Palestinian land(s).

Shalom. Salam. Namaste.


Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 2:26:57 AM

Jim Miles

(Member since Apr 18, 2007)


As for the man who jumped out of the house, perhaps he should have looked before jumping - and if he did, then he knowingly caused harm to the passerby and should fully indemnify him.

Did he own the home, or was it granted with a covenant for being a good tenant? The fire then that destroyed the home....?

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 3:26:37 AM

