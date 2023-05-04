The Mainstream Media Finally Discovers Noam Chomsky: For All the Wrong Reasons

For decades, many progressives have complained that the mainstream media (MSM) have ignored perhaps the most insightful political commentator in the western world. I'm referring to Noam Chomsky who in a rare moment of recognition was identified (nearly 45 years ago!) by Time Magazine as "arguably the most important intellectual alive today."

Despite the unaccustomed mainstream kudo, the iconic scholar, social dissident, and progressive hero has for all the intervening years been systematically excluded from news show interviews. He's virtually never asked for commentary or quoted in the mainstream press.

Of course not! After all, he's the harshest, most relentless critic the MSM has. It's no stretch to say he's their Public Enemy #1.

For instance, Chomsky's magisterial Manufacturing Consent details how organs such as The New York Times (NYT) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) serve not to inform the public, but to deceive them into accepting public policies that harm not only "Americans" but the entire world. Most recently, he has argued that the only western politician to tell the truth about the Ukraine War is Donald Trump.

One would think such provocative argument (always backed by detailed evidence) would merit an interview on "Meet the Press" or somewhere on NPR. But no such luck. For the MSM, the otherwise celebrated MIT Professor of Linguistics continues his relegation to a proverbial voice in the wilderness.

However as of last week, all of that has changed. Since then, the MSM has finally taken notice. And when Professor Chomsky declines comment, Rupert Murdoch's gang (and even "progressive" online commentators) are scandalized by his refusal to engage about what even those progressives characterize as the Wall Street Journal's "fantastic" journalism.

For instance, Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti hinted they might have to remove from the set of "Breaking Points" a prominently displayed copy of Manufacturing Consent. Kyle Kulinski ruefully described the revelations as a severe "gut punch" discrediting his hero. He just couldn't get over it.

Why the change?

You guessed it: SEX.

Chomsky's "Sex Scandal"

New documents released by The Journal reported that the 94-year-old Chomsky met several times with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, of course, is the convicted and "suicided" pedophile who probably worked for the CIA and the Israeli Mossad. Chomsky's meetings, we're told breathlessly, occurred well after Epstein had been convicted and jailed for soliciting minors for prostitution. So, the esteemed professor must have known.

The document in question was a previously undisclosed Epstein appointment calendar that also included CIA director, William Burns, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and Bard College President Leon Botstein.

This was not a question, everyone hastened to add, of Chomsky's presence in Epstein's infamous Black Book; nor is his name listed in any flight log for the pedophile's "Lolita Express."

Still, why his silence and abrupt, "It's none of your business," when questioned about his admissions that he met several times with the infamous Epstein?

Moreover, we're told that Chomsky and his wife once even attended a dinner Epstein arranged for them with Woody Allen and his wife - after which (shudder) Chomsky identified Allen as "a great artist." (By the way, Allen has merited 16 Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay - the most such recognitions ever.)

