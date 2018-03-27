Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Main Route To Moscow

The Main Route to Moscow

----------------------

"Pardon us for our country's existence in the middle of your military bases" --Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, 9/27/2014, referring to NATO expansion in a speech to the United Nations

"The United States has launched a three-pronged offensive on Russia. First, it's attacking Russia's economy via sanctions and oil-price manipulation. Second, it's increasing the threats to Russia's national security by arming and training militant proxies in Syria and Ukraine, and by encircling Russia with NATO forces and missile systems. And, third, it's conducting a massive disinformation campaign aimed at convincing the public that Russia is a 'meddling aggressor' that wants to destroy the foundation of American democracy." --Mike Whitney, 3/15/2018

In 1812, Napoleon invaded Russia with more than 600,000 soldiers, then the largest invading army of record. Although the French were unable to defeat the Russians, and with the help of winter conditions were forced to retreat, most of Moscow was destroyed in what Russians call "The Patriotic War of 1812". The broad entryway Napoleon used in his invasion can be described on a present-day map in a line from the southern Baltic nation of Lithuania extending southeasterly through Poland and Belarus to northeastern Ukraine.

Then, in 1941, The German army launched Operation Barbarossa with nearly four million troops, the new record for sheer size of an invasion force, one goal being the appropriation of western Russia as part of Germany's quest for more "lebensraum". Germany used the same approach to Russia as had Napoleon, but it was enlarged to extend in a broad swath from the northern Baltic state of Estonia, down through Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria to the Black Sea.

Most of the area described became part of the Soviet Bloc following the Second World War, while nations to the West became part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO. In 1990, Russia was assured by the United States, the dominant player in NATO, that NATO would not expand "one inch eastward" were Russia to allow reunification of Germany. It was, as history reveals, a lie, and eastward expansion by NATO has been unrelenting ever since. Today, six of the countries just listed are now NATO member states. Stated plainly, within three decades Russia has seen much the area through which she has suffered massive invasions, transfer from her control to that of a rapidly growing military complex pressing against her western border.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Bill Willers is emeritus professor of biology, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh now living in Middleton, WI.
 

Bill Willers

  New Content

The US/NATO are enlarging military forces along a route that was used for invasions by the French in the 19th Century and the Germans in the 20th. How must Russia view this?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 at 12:03:07 PM

