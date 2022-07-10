The Magical Animal Kingdom by the Sea



'Magical Thinking'

once upon a time there was a kingdom

full of crazy creatures all named Stooge Moe

romped around on big blue balls meant for kids

and everyone feared that they'd lose their lids

cause they had it in for this american shmo

unlucky moved into their wild thingdom

and all hands were on deck for this spectacle squad

they yelled make a mess and waved the flag real loudly

all of them sick as sick can get, sadism as truth

and from the outback Styx they came to waste their youth

playing sleepover games, parasiting proudly

sucking virgin light from brains and playing at god

they're mean girls with manly legs repeating "blowjob"

all day long for years, then back to eating corn cob