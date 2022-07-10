The Magical Animal Kingdom by the Sea

once upon a time there was a kingdom
full of crazy creatures all named Stooge Moe
romped around on big blue balls meant for kids
and everyone feared that they'd lose their lids
cause they had it in for this american shmo
unlucky moved into their wild thingdom
and all hands were on deck for this spectacle squad
they yelled make a mess and waved the flag real loudly
all of them sick as sick can get, sadism as truth
and from the outback Styx they came to waste their youth
playing sleepover games, parasiting proudly
sucking virgin light from brains and playing at god
they're mean girls with manly legs repeating "blowjob"
all day long for years, then back to eating corn cob