- Advertisement -

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

The Ma and Pa 'Business Empire' of Donald Trump

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/13/18

Trump Tower
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When Malaysian real estate developer Tiah Joo Kim showed up in 2016 for a meeting with the Trump organization at Trump Tower in Manhattan to propose a hotel and condominium project in Vancouver, British Columbia, as reported in the New York Times , he was shocked at what he saw.

Kim, influenced by the public perception that Donald Trump ruled over a vast multilayered global operation, expected to encounter a maze of offices with the high energy of a huge staff engaged in feverish activity. Instead, he observed a sparse quiet setting with several offices on two floors and a small staff of employees.

Kim was led into a conference room where his proposal was vetted by Donald Trump's three children: Ivanka, Donald, Jr., and Eric Trump. After their positive assessment he advanced to the next step; he was ready to meet the Donald in his impressive office with its stunning view of Central Park and Manhattan's skyline.

During their conversation, Donald spoke mostly about himself and his trophies before he got to Kim's project. But he liked Kim and his proposal so he called into the meeting a team of his loyalist lawyers and executives to work out the details of a hotel branding project.

Contrary to his expectations, Kim was experiencing the core of a Ma and Pa business camouflaged by publicity, ostentatious glitter, and boasts of extreme wealth. Peel away the facade and the Trump business model has more in common with running a neighborhood grocery store than administering a Fortune 500 company. And it is certainly not a business plan that can work for running the government of the United States.

The Trump Ma and Pa business plan explains a lot about the chaos in the White House's organization and administration, the public policy decisions (and lack of them), and the numerous foreign affairs blunders. And, sadly, Donald Trump's fixation on the Ma-and-Pa business plan guarantees that little will change.

Loyalty is primary in choosing employees for Ma-and-Pa businesses --selecting people who can be trusted to support you no matter what. That's why Trump infuses his enterprises with family members, old cronies from Queens, and long-standing sycophant employees.

Competence and qualifications are far less essential than loyalty. For Donald Trump the lack of qualifications for candidates is especially appealing. The less qualified the more likely the employee will be grateful and dependent--and therefore loyal

This may explain why so many of Trump's picks who are woefully unqualified continue to support him, despite charges of racism, suspicious financial dealings, allegations of serial sexual misconduct, possible collusion with a foreign power, and turning the White House into a shopping network to promote his hotels, golf courses, and his daughter's jewelry and fashion businesses.

Under Donald Trump's leadership more than 600 crucial government jobs remain unfilled, including key positions in the Pentagon, State Department, Agriculture Department, Energy Department, National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, and more. Add to these the almost daily defections of officials from government agencies and departures from Trump administration advisory positions.

And it's likely to get worse.

The lame management and disorganization are not accidental, nor are they the result of mindless inaction. In fact, they are deliberate, perfectly designed according to the Ma and Pa business model. Ma and Pa (in this case mostly Pa) needs to personally control everything--or believe he is in complete control. That's why Ma and Pa don't want smart independent appointees with their own contacts, autonomous negotiations and decision-making power. Just as Trump says he likes to sign every check (fine for the neighborhood grocery) he experiences loss of control if he doesn't have his hand in every pot. And Trump prefers to pretend--or believe--there are no pots other than the ones he can see, touch, and stir in.

Confirming that many important vacancies will never be filled, Trump rationalized his inaction with the claim: "You don't need them."

As the Ma-and-Pa business model dictates, the clan travels everywhere together--whether appropriate or not--and sometimes they share roles. As such, they look like a better dressed, better manicured, but not as smart Beverly Hillbillies.

So at a G20 meeting July 8, 2017, when Donald Trump stepped out of the room, Ma (Ivanka) took his seat alongside heads of state including Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, and Theresa May, among others.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). His latest book is "Jesus, Jews, And Anti-Semitism In Art:How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus' Jewish Identity & How Today's Artists Are Restoring (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bernard Starr

(Member since Dec 7, 2010), 10 fans, 137 articles, 1 quicklinks, 275 comments


  New Content

Donald Trump's dedication to the Ma and Pa business model insures that hundreds of crucial government jobs and diplomatic postions will remain unfilled--and turnover with many pushed through and others rushing to the exit will continue at a dizzying pace.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 at 7:10:38 PM

Michael Daly, artist

(Member since Aug 16, 2011), 7 fans, 311 comments


  New Content

Great article of insight.

Yes, it's a shame they are not as smart as Jed Clampett and Ely May and I'm suspecting your analogy is more profound than you know: for one thing the wealth just arrived without their agency in both cases.

This epic tale of a snake up its tail is wholly set in "America", the USA.

It's a comic book series made for tv, gone through the reality tv stage, and finally burst up the ass of the USA psyche as really real and the facade of the state itself. It's brilliant and stupid at the same time.

If his closest family members have to go, that's a good thing but it won't change the spectacle. He may get lonely and bored. We may have to catch up with him on the golf course. But why bother, the media should be chasing the deep state, not the President if the pubic is to be informed about the "administration" of the USA. That has been true since Kennedy, it's not about Trump.

Btw Bernard Starr, aa lay reader on the subject and a freelancer of one, I'd like to see the inclusion (or another piece or a book) on the differences between Ma and Pa operations and big businesses and government business: nobody likes bureaucracy, what has to happen when a family business goes public? Why does Trump's model not work in state, why do we need a 600 leg centipede?

Doesn't the S. C. Johnson family of Johnson & Johnson more or less have the same business day as the Trump family (prior to his election)? Another example would be David Overton whose ma and pa started The Cheesecake Factory?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 at 10:06:54 PM

