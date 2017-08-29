Power of Story
The Lies of 9/11 Miracle Workers: A review of David Ray Griffin's Bush And Cheney:How They Ruined America And The World

By   Edward Curtin
opednews.com Headlined to H4 8/29/17

By Edward Curtin

From edwardcurtin.com

"America's fate was sealed when the public and the anti-war movement bought the government's 9/11 conspiracy theory. The government's account of 9/11 is contradicted by much evidence. Nevertheless, this defining event of our time, which has launched the US on interminable wars of aggression and a domestic police state, is a taboo subject for investigation in the media. It is pointless to complain of war and a police state when one accepts the premise upon which they are based."

Paul Craig Roberts, How America Was Lost

David Ray Griffin is an international treasure and truth teller, who, while being ignored by the mainstream corporate media (MSM) for his extraordinary series of books exposing the false flag attacks of September 11, 2001, will someday be lauded as a modern prophet. To those who know and have studied his work, he is an inspiration for his persistent insistence in a dozen books since 2004 that the truth about the US treachery of that infamous day is essential for understanding the violence, planned by neo-conservatives and embraced by neo-liberals, that the United States has subsequently inflicted on the world. He has consistently argued that to believe in the government's explanation for 9/11, one has to reject logic, scholarship, and the basic laws of modern science.

Bush And Cheney: How They Ruined America And The World is Griffin's latest, and probably last, effort to reach those people who, out of fear, ignorance, or laziness, have walled themselves into a cyclopean labyrinth of denial about the defining event of our time. Without the clarifying truth about the attacks of September 11, 2001, there will be no exit from the continuing nightmare the world is experiencing.

If you are reading this review, you are probably not one of those people Griffin is trying to reach. Ay, there's the rub! As the title of his book suggests, he is using reversed logic to try and reach those who have accepted the official fiction that is The 9/11 Commission Report (No doubt without having read it. Outside of serious researchers, I have never met a person who has, except for some of my students) and all the antecedent and subsequent government and MSM propaganda.

To this end, the first three-quarters of the book is devoted to the "destructive transformations of America and the world as a whole" that were initiated and justified by 9/11, many of which have been accepted by innumerable people as being based on government lies, most notably the war against Iraq. Griffin's hope is that if he can convince skeptical readers that the government would lie about Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, etc., resulting in the deaths and maiming of millions of innocent people and the destruction of their countries, it would also lie about the attacks of September 11 that "legitimized" such carnage and the ongoing shredding of the US Constitution.

The Will to Examine Miracles?

It's an ingenuous and compelling method, culminating with his concluding section on "15 major miracles" of 9/11, by which he means "violations of the laws of nature" in the strictest scientific sense. Astutely logical, deeply sourced, and scientifically compelling, the book's conclusion can only be rejected by one adamantly closed to accepting the ugly truth about the US government and its media accomplices.

But getting skeptical people to read the book is the trick. I think that is very hard but much easier than to get the MSM to do so and give it a fair shake. People have friends whom they trust, and sometimes friends can convince friends to at least take a look. Speaking of the MSM, Griffin puts it thus:

However, while granting that the Bush-Cheney administration told big and disastrous lies, which led to millions of deaths, most mainstream commentators have considered the idea that this administration engineered the 9/11 attack to be so absurd that they can render judgment without checking the evidence.

"Judging without checking the evidence" is the job of the MSM, who are stenographers for the government, but regular people might be persuaded to check the evidence before reaching a conclusion, if they can be led to that assessment one logical step after another. One can even hope that left-wing alternative media critics of the government, many of whom avoid this issue like the plague, might find the courage to reassess their anti-scientific denials in light of Griffin's work. After all, "the laws of physics don't lie," and logical reasoning has generally been a strength of many dissenters, especially those well-skilled in the art of disputation.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Must Read 3   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.edwardcurtin.com/

Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Edward Curtin

Author 94064

(Member since Jun 15, 2014), 11 fans, 58 articles, 10 quicklinks, 101 comments


  New Content

This is a profoundly important book for the way Griffin presents overwhelming evidence for the lies that have been used by the American government to justify wars around the world, beginning with the Big Lie about 9/11.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 2:07:17 PM

Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1929 comments, 75 diaries


Reply to Edward Curtin:   New Content

'Yes, an important book and an excellent review. The evidence has long been overwhelming, for those who choose to see it, but as you say Griffin seems here to be taking a different approach by concentrating first on the more recent lies.

But even that will be difficult; witness the latest example of hard evidence debunking the Russian Hacking Lie. It bubbled up in a few "alternative" sites, and even made it to The Nation and Salon, but what effect did it have? As far as I can tell, none whatsoever.

Let's keep track of this one -- where this and other reviews show up. In fact, if anybody reading this is a paid subscriber to OEN, it would be interesting to know how many page views this gets.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 2:49:15 PM

Marta Steele

Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 12 fans, 271 articles, 38 quicklinks, 500 comments, 43 diaries


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
66 so far and I just put it up--Marta

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 3:10:38 PM

Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1929 comments, 75 diaries


Reply to Marta Steele:   New Content
Thanks, Marta. I am just wondering how "popular" this will be in comparison to other articles. But I guess the "table view" will show that.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 3:47:21 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3226 comments, 213 diaries


Reply to Edward Curtin:   New Content

"The people (WHO knocked these buildings down?) will hear from all of us soon" - George W Bush, a few days after 9/11, except "it wasn't the Iraqis" - Donald Trump. Nor was it the Afghanis, Muslims, or Bin Laden.


'The people who knocked these buildings down' - George W Bush, a few days after 9/11
(Image by electronpencil.com) Permission Details DMCA

MEMO to congress was "submitted" to John Conyers - #PrimaFacie evidence ("summarized in terms of six questions") that Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld, committed treason on 9/11. #ExecutiveSummary.

#PrimaryInsideExplosives - the "real story" at the #TwinTowers, #Building7, at the #Pentagon.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 3:27:35 PM

Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1929 comments, 75 diaries


  New Content

I haven't read the book yet, but in the review there is no mention of the Pentagon or Shanksville, which I think are even even more obvious lies than the WTC. This may be because (as I have read) some 9/11 truthers have decided to support the official lie re the Pentagon, and Griffin wants to encourage consensus so he may concentrate more on the WTC.

I don't think consensus is a realistic goal, however, since the "truth movement" re 9/11 is at least as full of disinformation agents as the JFK "truth movement" was and is. Any so-called "truther" professing belief in the official story about the Pentagon qualifies in my book as one of these. If this is not clear in this book, it is certainly clear in Griffin's other books.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 4:24:02 PM

Edward Curtin

Author 94064

(Member since Jun 15, 2014), 11 fans, 58 articles, 10 quicklinks, 101 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Michael,

He doesn't mention Shanksville, as I recall, but he does write about the Pentagon, Barbara Olson, Hani Hanjour and so forth. They are mentioned in the 15 miracleslisted.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 5:00:58 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 694 comments


Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
I haven't read it yet, either, but it would surprise me if DRG didn't include the events at Shanksville and the Pentagon. All his previous work didn't leave any of those things out, and he's always laid waste to the entire "official story", never giving any credence to any part of it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 5:17:44 PM

