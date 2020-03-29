 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/29/20

The Least We Can Do Is Also The Most

By Peter Barus  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: The Big Mirror
Author 6967
Message Peter Barus

Chris at the crux of The Haston Line
Chris at the crux of The Haston Line
(Image by Masa Sakano)   Details   DMCA

Here's the deal:

Our normal ways of being and acting now put others and our selves in real danger.

Nobody is immune.

Them's the Rules.

Now, play.

This is more true than ever: each of us has both the responsibility, and the power. The difference you can make, is real.

- Staying home,

- washing hands and face often,

And if you must go out,

- using protective equipment if you can,

- staying at least six feet away from others,

is the difference between thousands of deaths, and millions.

And beyond that, it's the difference between a few weeks or months of lockdown (as China has shown), or wave after wave of mutated strains, washing over us every year.

Should you decide to just let whatever happens happen, remember that your life is now connected to everyone else's, like mountain climbers, roped together on Mt. Everest. You can't cut this rope.

It's your call.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "The Big Mirror"

Abrogation (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2020
View All 2 Articles in "The Big Mirror"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Obama is too "eloquent" for McCain

Tea at the Taj, time, scale and rowboats

RNC Convention: Barbie Shoots a Moose. Barbie Goes To Washington.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 8 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We've been isolated in little separate bubbles, each with our own facts. Now, we're isolated physically, to survive. This could be a great opportunity for real connections, that are not trademarked by "social" media.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 4:39:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 