The Least We Can Do Is Also The Most



Chris at the crux of The Haston Line

Here's the deal:

Our normal ways of being and acting now put others and our selves in real danger.

Nobody is immune.

Them's the Rules.

Now, play.

This is more true than ever: each of us has both the responsibility, and the power. The difference you can make, is real.

- Staying home,

- washing hands and face often,

And if you must go out,

- using protective equipment if you can,

- staying at least six feet away from others,

is the difference between thousands of deaths, and millions.

And beyond that, it's the difference between a few weeks or months of lockdown (as China has shown), or wave after wave of mutated strains, washing over us every year.

Should you decide to just let whatever happens happen, remember that your life is now connected to everyone else's, like mountain climbers, roped together on Mt. Everest. You can't cut this rope.

It's your call.