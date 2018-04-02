Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Leaning Ivory Towers of America's Corpocracy

From flickr.com: The Leaning Tower of Pisa 3 {MID-274947}
The Leaning Tower of Pisa 3
(Image by Averain)   Permission   Details   DMCA
With due respect to the citizens of Pisa and their landmark bell tower, I am using it loosely as a metaphor for the permanent tilting of America's institutions of higher learning to the corrupting influences of America's corpocracy ever since the beginning of those institutions.

While I have written several times about the corruption of American education, this article limits itself to an overview of the corruption of America's post-secondary education by America's corpocracy.1

Background Up Close and Personal

What provoked me into writing this article was remembering my umbrage in seeing several years ago that my undergraduate alma mater, Indiana University, had invited former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to be a guest speaker on the subject of "Making War, Making Peace." Gloated the university's program official; "Bringing a speaker of Madeleine Albright's stature will attract a large, diverse group of students and faculty because of her extensive political and economic experience in national and global affairs, as well as her current political beliefs on how the U.S. can continue to position itself on the world stage."2 I wrote a searing letter excoriating IU for inviting a former US official who, as our UN Ambassador, had heartlessly stated in an interview show that that deaths of 500,000 children from US sanctions was "worth the price."3

The Littered Landscape of Leaning Ivory Towers

My alma mater is hardly the only university offering programs specializing in international relations. There are nearly 70 of them on campuses spread throughout the US, and I think it is fair to say that most if not all are beholden to the corpocracy.4 A case in point is the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, a division of Johns Hopkins University. On its campus is the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs, whose purpose according to its namesake and international war criminal is to "develop a multi-disciplinary approach to world order with special emphasis on historical and cultural evolution."5 The veiled purpose, I am certain, is to ensure that the US controls that world order by whatever means possible.

Those nearly 70 schools are yet a miniscule portion of the many different schools among 4700 some accredited colleges and universities in the U.S. under the influence of the corpocracy. For example, two investigative journalists ranked the 100 most "militarized universities in America."6 Their identity is far less interesting than the fact that the journalists listed nearly 50 government programs that are the conduit for funding the military's influence on these universities, an influence that is decidedly in the interest of furthering the US militaristic and imperialistic agenda rather than that of the common good of America and the world.

Spy Schools

