Things that we now know are not actually true:

Russia impacted the U.S. election results in 2016 or 2020.

Russia hacked into U.S. election machines.

The recent U.S. government report alleging election interference contained any evidence of anything.

The report so much as alleged Russian involvement in the Biden-Ukraine-corruption story.

Russia changed the GOP platform.

Russia worked with WikiLeaks.

Russia met with Michael Cohen in Prague.

17 U.S. agencies claimed Putin launched cyber-attacks in 2016.

Russia hacked Vermont's electricity.

The pee and prostitutes story.

Anyone has confirmed the allegation against Russia of placing bounties on heads in Afghanistan.

The people of Crimea voting to re-join Russia is the worst threat to peace on earth in recent decades, in contrast to U.S. led wars that have killed and displaced millions but not disturbed the stable peaceful world order.

Rejecting lies about Russia requires believing anything good about Russia or Donald Trump.

Threatening or attacking a nation improves its respect for human rights.

Risking nuclear war is justified by some greater good.

Things you can find in the U.S. media: