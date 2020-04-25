The Last Time the World Ended

I've told pieces of this story before but it takes a long time and a lot of processing to let the message in. It upends our view of who we are and where we came from.

Brien Foerster and Graham Hancock have both devoted their careers to compiling and documenting evidence of a previous technological civilization, and of a global cataclysm 12,000 years ago that ended the last ice age suddenly, raising sea levels 300 feet in a matter of a year or two, wiping out the majority of humanity and erasing knowledge and advanced technology, causing our species to start over from bronze age technologies.

In this video catalogs the evidence as if he were reading from the phone book or filibustering the US Senate. He has collected this evidence for decades, and he has said this hundreds of times before. It's good for getting a sense of the breadth of the evidence, and beginning your dive into this subject.

Exhibit A is the Egyptian Pyramids. If you're like me, you've known the bare facts since childhood, but never faced the obvious inference that they could not have been built even with 21st Century technology, let alone the bronze age technology available to Dynastic Egyptians. Every stone block is a different size. And the largest are bigger than can be lifted by today's construction equipment, used to build skyscrapers. And yet, the stones are perfectly flat and fitted so tightly that you can't fit a razor blade between them.

Precision drill holes in hard stone, also from Egypt, with drill marks indicating that the drills were cutting faster and more efficiently than the best drills available today.



40,000 bowls and vases carved from hard stone. Today, we might attempt this with diamond blades mated to industrial lathes, but it has not been replicated in modern times.



Statues and obelisks cut from single pieces of stone, transported hundreds of miles, weighing up to 1,000 tons. We could not do this today.



Megalithic structures in South America, also made from hard stone, irregular shapes polished to smoothness and fitted with precision to make structures that are more earthquake-proof than stones of uniform size.



Water erosion marks on the Great Sphinx. The last time there was significant rain in the Nile Valley was 12,000 years ago.



One thing that was new for me in this video was evidence of heat blasts affecting the surfaces of many of these ancient relics. It made me wonder if the ancient technological civilization ended with nuclear bombs. - JJM