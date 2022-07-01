The Last Motel on the Left



'Last House On The Left'

Normative. Like that word. Normative Bates

opened a motel. Motel Sex. Highway,

dark, buffet-fed, playing cards with his mates.

Bullshit poker, antes up, Brothers Kray.

There's a revolution on --- water, blood

down the drain, a blue iris in full bloom

like the last painted still life of the good

caught in the headlights, unsuspecting doom.

Aye, what am I on about? What's my need?

I've been driving the long highway, no lights,

rubber radials, tacky tar; I bleed

out, soulless, leaking out ancient insights.

Bogie's at the scene with some Chandler femme,

who says to him, It's either us or them.