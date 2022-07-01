The Last Motel on the Left

Normative. Like that word. Normative Bates
opened a motel. Motel Sex. Highway,
dark, buffet-fed, playing cards with his mates.
Bullshit poker, antes up, Brothers Kray.
There's a revolution on --- water, blood
down the drain, a blue iris in full bloom
like the last painted still life of the good
caught in the headlights, unsuspecting doom.
Aye, what am I on about? What's my need?
I've been driving the long highway, no lights,
rubber radials, tacky tar; I bleed
out, soulless, leaking out ancient insights.
Bogie's at the scene with some Chandler femme,
who says to him, It's either us or them.