"The Last Days of Donald Trump - Part 2: The Coup from Within"

by

bohdan yuri

We all thought that it would've happen before and it should have --- but it didn't.

There was the Russian election interference, the Ukraine impeachment, the many nefarious dealing of the Trumps; yet none were enough to ensure that Trump would no longer be president.

Naively, as citizens of a democratic Republic, we took it for granted that such crimes would be settled by Justice.

We assumed that once Trump exposed his self-interests above his country's that the Republicans, for the sake of the Republic, would ask Trump to resign. Wrong again --- most politicians serve themselves first and foremost. I too was naïve in believing that there was honor on their side. Lindsey Graham destroyed that myth.

Except, this time it's different --- it's about the Murder of our Soldiers!

That time for change has finally arrived and the Republicans have no other choice than to turn on their milk cow and set it out to pasture, and eventual slaughter. Yes, it's time for the Republicans to abandon Donald J. Trump.

No True Grand Old Republican in their right mind, honorable or not, would stand for a leader who is guilty of such "dereliction of duty"""and at the expense of United States Soldiers. To defend such an act is in itself Treasonous! Tell Lindsey Graham to face the graduating Marines on Paris Island and defend Trump's betrayal.

It should now be inevitable, Trump's fate is sealed. (And if not then stop reading --- all is already lost.)

So now the problem facing the Republicans, and this Republic, will be: how to dispose of this pseudo-dictator wannabe --- as soon as possible?

While the Republican Mob will play off the losing poll numbers, the rest of us will be asked to judge the score fairly but in the end we can no longer afford to wait and chance more destruction to our country. (Just look at our non-existent covid-19 policy.)

So here is the potential solution that will be offered by the Republicans:

They will ask Trump to resign sometime before the convention so that they can nominate another candidate"..Trump will have no other choice but to accept.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).