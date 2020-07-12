 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/12/20

"The Last Days of Donald Trump - Part 2: The Coup from Within"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 505257
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bohdan Yuri

"The Last Days of Donald Trump - Part 2: The Coup from Within"

by

bohdan yuri

We all thought that it would've happen before and it should have --- but it didn't.

There was the Russian election interference, the Ukraine impeachment, the many nefarious dealing of the Trumps; yet none were enough to ensure that Trump would no longer be president.

Naively, as citizens of a democratic Republic, we took it for granted that such crimes would be settled by Justice.

We assumed that once Trump exposed his self-interests above his country's that the Republicans, for the sake of the Republic, would ask Trump to resign. Wrong again --- most politicians serve themselves first and foremost. I too was naïve in believing that there was honor on their side. Lindsey Graham destroyed that myth.

Except, this time it's different --- it's about the Murder of our Soldiers!

That time for change has finally arrived and the Republicans have no other choice than to turn on their milk cow and set it out to pasture, and eventual slaughter. Yes, it's time for the Republicans to abandon Donald J. Trump.

No True Grand Old Republican in their right mind, honorable or not, would stand for a leader who is guilty of such "dereliction of duty"""and at the expense of United States Soldiers. To defend such an act is in itself Treasonous! Tell Lindsey Graham to face the graduating Marines on Paris Island and defend Trump's betrayal.

It should now be inevitable, Trump's fate is sealed. (And if not then stop reading --- all is already lost.)

So now the problem facing the Republicans, and this Republic, will be: how to dispose of this pseudo-dictator wannabe --- as soon as possible?

While the Republican Mob will play off the losing poll numbers, the rest of us will be asked to judge the score fairly but in the end we can no longer afford to wait and chance more destruction to our country. (Just look at our non-existent covid-19 policy.)

So here is the potential solution that will be offered by the Republicans:

They will ask Trump to resign sometime before the convention so that they can nominate another candidate"..Trump will have no other choice but to accept.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bohdan Yuri Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Donald Trump: Russia's Saboteur in the White House"

The Las Vegas Killer's Motive: Sometimes the answer is....

"My Brother's Spirit" ---A Short Story of Childhood

"Healthcare for a Suicidal Nation"

"The Present American Civil War and The Battles for Democracy"

Donald Trump: "Russia's Lobbyist in the White House"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bohdan Yuri

Become a Fan
Author 505257
(Member since Apr 8, 2016), 20 articles, 45 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Would Trump survive, if infected?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 at 11:14:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 