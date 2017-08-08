

Be Indivisible before we're not here anymore

Wandering in the shadow of the past, wondering if our Hancock sun is rising or setting, misses the point: like a total eclipse, the blinding beauty of nature's power is in the eye of those who've learned to behold -- whereas denial leaves us defenseless against time and ignorant of evolution.

Few of us recognize a life-changing event, until it consumes us. For some, it was the exceptional ideals of a We the People Constitution. For others, a head-on collision playing football, or texting while driving.

Life changes as unexpectedly as a Gettysburg Address or Ferguson shooting. For some, the rise and fall of stock prices, or cash machines investing in voting machines transforming a Voting Rights Act Main Street dream into, dreamers go home.

Institutions don't lie, but often, the people who run them do. Post WWII financial, political and religious institutions used communications and educational institutions to convince otherwise intelligent adults that atomic power would bomb war into a deep freeze -- but the missiles of October 1962 proved, denial precedes meltdowns.

Listening to Nikki Haley read to the United Nations Security Council was like streaming reruns of decades of American students being assured Duck and Cover would save their lives from the atomic bomb; that they could be educated reading texts that all but excluded female heroes, role models of color, contributions from Hyphenated Americans -- tossing truth of Thanksgiving and Native Americans into a spiraling white squall.

Shall we continue the self-delusion that dilutes world peace, or embrace the heroics of sincere dialogue: Listening graces brain power with the potential to overcome nuclear power.

Renewing our foundations in unconditional goodwill enables equal opportunity and injects denial with the pre-existing condition of truth: our national security is inevitably intertwined with earth and all life upon it, so ...

First, do no harm

Speak truth about the power of our leaders and ourselves

Emulate those who believe character is the real measure of success

Freely give to others what we ourselves wish to receive

Not only are we the change we've been waiting for, but we are the climate change we fear, the atomic bombs we've dropped and forgot -- and those in need of affordable mental and physical healthcare, we ignore.

Any effort to take back, go back or hold back incites our unwinnable war with destiny, because, with or without our permission, time moves ever forward -- leaving in its wake, with every breath we take, an invitation to surpass the past, by achieving what's next.

Nonetheless, regardless which path we choose, we'll attract friends, create enemies, periodically encounter sustainable leaps forward and alternately, battle addictive life-changing denials: Opioids/Alcohol, Terror Cells/Smart Phones, iPods/iPads, Social Media/Television, DC/Wall Street Koch-heads -- constantly challenging our electing principle over greed.

Much of life is a casting call: bully or bullied, caregivers or not my problem, but choosing progression over evolving into the company, habits and presidents we keep, shatters the denial of malice aforethought.

Language is used for both truth and falsehood -- by heroes and deceivers. Being human is the life-changing responsibility to learn the difference:

No Child Left Behind -- or -- global warming

Political neophyte -- or -- morally bankrupt self-serving bigot

Gas pipelines & offshore oil drilling -- or -- solar panels

Trump Towers -- or -- wind towers

When we can, in an embryo, replace the bad gene of one parent with a good gene from the other parent, can't we also prioritize finding a cure for Alzheimer's, for what will it profit humankind if we gain cures for cancers, heart decease and strokes, but lose our memory of the choice between war and peace.

Both silence and violence are welcome mats over which narcissists enter as existential threats magnetizing voter fears to the denial of demagogues among us.

Language, poetry or prose, oral tribal history or constitutional parchment, communicates and inspires, but only we can determine direction, interpretation or cause and effect.

So, shall we be a gerrymandered people easily distracted by a misanthrope -- or -- seize the day, cease Sinclair local news takeover and be indivisible, before we're not here anymore?