Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Language of Denial: Alzheimer's, Climate, Trump and The Bomb

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)


Be Indivisible before we're not here anymore
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Wandering in the shadow of the past, wondering if our Hancock sun is rising or setting, misses the point: like a total eclipse, the blinding beauty of nature's power is in the eye of those who've learned to behold -- whereas denial leaves us defenseless against time and ignorant of evolution.

Few of us recognize a life-changing event, until it consumes us. For some, it was the exceptional ideals of a We the People Constitution. For others, a head-on collision playing football, or texting while driving.

Life changes as unexpectedly as a Gettysburg Address or Ferguson shooting. For some, the rise and fall of stock prices, or cash machines investing in voting machines transforming a Voting Rights Act Main Street dream into, dreamers go home.

Institutions don't lie, but often, the people who run them do. Post WWII financial, political and religious institutions used communications and educational institutions to convince otherwise intelligent adults that atomic power would bomb war into a deep freeze -- but the missiles of October 1962 proved, denial precedes meltdowns.

Listening to Nikki Haley read to the United Nations Security Council was like streaming reruns of decades of American students being assured Duck and Cover would save their lives from the atomic bomb; that they could be educated reading texts that all but excluded female heroes, role models of color, contributions from Hyphenated Americans -- tossing truth of Thanksgiving and Native Americans into a spiraling white squall.

Shall we continue the self-delusion that dilutes world peace, or embrace the heroics of sincere dialogue: Listening graces brain power with the potential to overcome nuclear power.

Renewing our foundations in unconditional goodwill enables equal opportunity and injects denial with the pre-existing condition of truth: our national security is inevitably intertwined with earth and all life upon it, so ...

  • First, do no harm
  • Speak truth about the power of our leaders and ourselves
  • Emulate those who believe character is the real measure of success
  • Freely give to others what we ourselves wish to receive

Not only are we the change we've been waiting for, but we are the climate change we fear, the atomic bombs we've dropped and forgot -- and those in need of affordable mental and physical healthcare, we ignore.

Any effort to take back, go back or hold back incites our unwinnable war with destiny, because, with or without our permission, time moves ever forward -- leaving in its wake, with every breath we take, an invitation to surpass the past, by achieving what's next.

Nonetheless, regardless which path we choose, we'll attract friends, create enemies, periodically encounter sustainable leaps forward and alternately, battle addictive life-changing denials: Opioids/Alcohol, Terror Cells/Smart Phones, iPods/iPads, Social Media/Television, DC/Wall Street Koch-heads -- constantly challenging our electing principle over greed.

Much of life is a casting call: bully or bullied, caregivers or not my problem, but choosing progression over evolving into the company, habits and presidents we keep, shatters the denial of malice aforethought.

Language is used for both truth and falsehood -- by heroes and deceivers. Being human is the life-changing responsibility to learn the difference:

  • No Child Left Behind -- or -- global warming
  • Political neophyte -- or -- morally bankrupt self-serving bigot
  • Gas pipelines & offshore oil drilling -- or -- solar panels
  • Trump Towers -- or -- wind towers

When we can, in an embryo, replace the bad gene of one parent with a good gene from the other parent, can't we also prioritize finding a cure for Alzheimer's, for what will it profit humankind if we gain cures for cancers, heart decease and strokes, but lose our memory of the choice between war and peace.

Both silence and violence are welcome mats over which narcissists enter as existential threats magnetizing voter fears to the denial of demagogues among us.

Language, poetry or prose, oral tribal history or constitutional parchment, communicates and inspires, but only we can determine direction, interpretation or cause and effect.

So, shall we be a gerrymandered people easily distracted by a misanthrope -- or -- seize the day, cease Sinclair local news takeover and be indivisible, before we're not here anymore?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

May Day, May Day: Dancing In the Street

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 8 fans, 148 articles, 240 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Language, poetry or prose, oral tribal history or constitutional parchment, communicates and inspires, but only we can determine direction, interpretation or cause and effect.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 10:39:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 