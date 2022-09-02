The Lady of Shalott (Not)



The Lady of Shalott

If I had to rewrite the Lady of Shalott

I'd probably go the Angela Carter route

I guess it depends on what it was all about

I mean, in mid tapestry she goes, O mein Gott

she sees a naked knight, steaming horse -- Lancelot!

just back from France feather in cap, she has no doubt

what it was used for, and she wants some of that lout.

History will just have to wait, for she cannot.

She gives chase in a canoe, down the Swift River,

maybe too swift, she passes him, her Errol Flynn,

siren swoons, he sees her, and giddies up like sin,

feather winging in the wind gave her a shiver.

He found her blissfully unconscious in her boat

Say goodbye to history! That was all she wrote.