 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The LAUSD Superintendent's Web of Deceit

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/5/19

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
a href="https://capitalandmain.com/learning-curves-lausd-hire-under-fire-0201">Test Two may be more daunting - namely, explaining why [Austin Beutner] put a scandal-plagued and #MeToo-accused former State Assemblymember on the district payroll as a lobbyist.

-Bill Raden, Capital & Main

Instead of meeting with United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) in the days leading up to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) strike, Superintendent Austin Beutner and Board President Monica Garcia were in Sacramento in an effort to "drum up lawmaker opposition to the teachers strike." They were accompanied on this trip by Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (SRT), the son of "powerful L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas (MRT)". While not publicly disclosed at the time, SRT was there as a paid lobbyist for the District.

As if a District pleading poverty while paying a lobbyist during labor negotiations was not bad enough, the choice of SRT is particularly bewildering. It appears that, under Government Code §87406, the former Assemblyman was legally prohibited from lobbying his former colleagues "for one year after the end of the termto which" he was elected, a waiting period that he had not met. The younger Ridley-Thomas resigned from his elected office on December 27, 2017, citing "health reasons." He "was the subject of two sexual harassment complaints at the time he stepped down".

SRT was then hired as a professor of social work and public policy by USC despite his not having a graduate degree. Shortly afterward, MRT "made a $100,000 donation from his campaign coffers to the social work school. The school dean, Marilyn Flynn, then sent the money to Policy Research and Practice Initiative, a start-up think tank that was unaffiliated with the university and controlled by Sebastian Ridley-Thomas." After an internal investigation, the University ended SRT's employment and told the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles that "it had concerns" about the donation.

- Advertisement -

The hiring of a compromised lobbyist is just the latest in a web of events that connects the father and son team of Mark and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, Superintendent Beutner and Alex Johnson, member of the Board of Education for the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE). Highlights of their shared timeline are as follows:

July 24, 2013: SRT announces that he is running for the state assembly. Beutner is immediately listed as endorsing his candidacy.

October 28, 2013: Buetner donates $4,100 to the campaign of SRT. Eli Broad donates $2,500.

- Advertisement -

March 10, 2014: Alex Johnson kicks off his campaign in the LAUSD Board District 1 special election at a fundraiser whose hosts included MRT and Beutner. At the time, Johnson served as an education aide to the elder Ridley-Thomas. Beutner and his wife Virginia both donate $1,055 to Alex Johnson's primary election campaign.

June 26, 2014: Beutner and his wife Virginia both donate $1,100 to Alex Johnson's general election campaign.

August 12, 2014: Johnson loses the general election to George McKenna, Johnson received his consolation prize on August 20, 2014, when MRT nominated him to the Board of Education of LACOE.

January 19, 2017: MRT uses his County Board of Supervisor's web site to highlight and promote the efforts of Vision to Learn, a non-profit founded by Beutner. When Beutner became Superintendent of the LAUSD, he agreed to give up control of the organization to avoid a conflict of interest. His wife is now the Chair of the Board of Directors for the organization.

August 21, 2018: "The Chief Financial Officer for the Los Angeles County Office of Education, which oversees LAUSD finances, made a surprise appearance at Tuesday's LAUSD Board meeting with a stern warning: LACOE is closely monitoring labor negotiations and could remove decision-making authority from the LAUSD Board if it does not keep the district's precarious fiscal house in order." UTLA later claims a public records act request shows "that an LAUSD official wrote the speech for Clark-a fact that completely undercuts its value as an independent analysis of the district's fiscal state."

January 3, 2019: SRT leads a "Black Press Roundtable" at the Los Angeles Sentinel headquarters. Coverage of the event does not disclose that Ridley-Thomas was being paid by the District.

- Advertisement -

January 9, 2019: MRT co-authors an opinion piece for the Los Angeles Daily News entitled A Strike Teaches the Wrong Lesson to our Students. He republishes this article on his Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors web page. Included in the article is the claim that "Independent experts who have inspected the district's books have confirmed that the $1.8 billion reserve is a mirage." Neither posting includes a disclosure that his son is a paid lobbyist for the District.

January 10, 2019: In the middle of negotiations to avoid a strike, LACOE issues a warning about the LAUSD's budget. As noted by Buetner: "The board of supervisors appoints the LACOE board, who appoints the county edu [SIC] superintendent."

January 11, 2019: In an interview with an education reporter, MRT attacks UTLA's president: "Just because Alex Caputo-Pearl says it's so, doesn't make it so. The numbers are the numbers, the facts are the facts." No mention is made that his son is a paid lobbyist for the District.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 