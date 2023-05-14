 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

The Kremlin Attacked? Tell Me Another!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)


(Image by danilgl)   Details   DMCA

Remember seeing the old Kremlin attacked?
Those drones flying close before getting whacked?
You can bet the Russkies are scratching their heads:
"Howinell they elude our wide radar spreads?"
And you can bet while their top people ponder,
Vlad P and company are squinting o'er yonder.
.
They're learning anew how far Biden will go
In his fight to death against Russian flambeau,
Overthrowing Kiev, blowing a gas pipeline,
Of diplomatic moves not cutting it too fine,
Now going after a head of state foreign,
Then denying that it's how we do warrin'.
.
Which is duly echoed by TV and rag:
"Why, this was surely a Russian false flag!
The fiendish cunning of those SVR creeps,
Making excuses for more U-bombing sweeps!"
Such is the advantage of controlling the press:
No need to account or your story finesse.
.
Controlling the press and opposition at will,
For nary a soul will for Vlad Putin shill,
Nor mention Prez Z is skimming off the top:
Try saying that and watch your cred fast go 'pop'.
They scrap o'er assault guns, mourn the debt ceiling,
But billions for U gives all a warm feeling.
.
LBJ and Nixon from their graves must drool:
No crabby reporters, no anti-war school,
Guys like Sy Hersch can to their heart's content write,
Investigate, accuse, expose left and right,
No papers will publish him, here or abroad;
Instead they deride him: a non-patriot fraud.

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend