The Kremlin Attacked? Tell Me Another!

Remember seeing the old Kremlin attacked?

Those drones flying close before getting whacked?

You can bet the Russkies are scratching their heads:

"Howinell they elude our wide radar spreads?"

And you can bet while their top people ponder,

Vlad P and company are squinting o'er yonder.

They're learning anew how far Biden will go

In his fight to death against Russian flambeau,

Overthrowing Kiev, blowing a gas pipeline,

Of diplomatic moves not cutting it too fine,

Now going after a head of state foreign,

Then denying that it's how we do warrin'.

Which is duly echoed by TV and rag:

"Why, this was surely a Russian false flag!

The fiendish cunning of those SVR creeps,

Making excuses for more U-bombing sweeps!"

Such is the advantage of controlling the press:

No need to account or your story finesse.

Controlling the press and opposition at will,

For nary a soul will for Vlad Putin shill,

Nor mention Prez Z is skimming off the top:

Try saying that and watch your cred fast go 'pop'.

They scrap o'er assault guns, mourn the debt ceiling,

But billions for U gives all a warm feeling.

LBJ and Nixon from their graves must drool:

No crabby reporters, no anti-war school,

Guys like Sy Hersch can to their heart's content write,

Investigate, accuse, expose left and right,

No papers will publish him, here or abroad;

Instead they deride him: a non-patriot fraud.

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

