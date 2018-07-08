 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The King of Chaos

By       Message Scott Ritter       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/8/18

Author 5173
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Truthdig

From pixabay.com: Donald Trump chaos {MID-302308}
Donald Trump chaos
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump heads to Europe next week, where he will meet with NATO leaders in Brussels before heading to Helsinki for a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The NATO meeting comes on the heels of Trump's bull-in-a-china shop presence at last month's G-7 gathering in Canada, where the president alienated and angered longtime European allies (and his Canadian host, Justin Trudeau) with his "America first" approach to trade and tariffs. That resulted in a three-front trade war with Canada, Europe and China that benefits American steel manufacturers and few others.

At the NATO conference, Trump is expected to continue to bang the drum over the issue of defense spending, lambasting his European partners who have failed to meet an agreed-upon contribution target of 2 percent gross domestic product per year, while decrying what he believes is the exorbitant burden placed on the U.S. for securing the defense of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

- Advertisement -

"We're paying on anywhere between 70 and 90 percent to protect Europe and that's fine," Trump told a crowd of supporters in Montana this week. "Of course," he added, "they kill us on trade."

This Jekyll and Hyde approach toward Europe has heads spinning on both sides of the Atlantic. The trade tariffs Trump is imposing on his European and Canadian allies are derived from executive authority, which allow him to act in the interest of American national security. In short, in Trump's world, America's NATO allies represent a threat worthy of sanctions. At the same time, Trump has pressured NATO into increasing its spending by $33 billion to bolster its defensive capabilities in the face of a resurgent Russia, whose actions in the Ukraine have Poland and the Baltic nations fearing for their security.

And now Trump is going to head to Helsinki, where he seeks to cement a burgeoning friendship with Putin. In Finland, Russia is seeking an easing of sanctions, which would require Trump to turn a blind eye to Russia's annexation of Crimea. For its part, the U.S. hopes to get Russian cooperation on nuclear proliferation issues, including North Korea and Iran, security assurances regarding both Syria and the Ukraine (sans Crimea), and some progress on bringing a halt to what Trump has called "an arms race" between Moscow and Washington.

- Advertisement -

If you're Angela Merkel, Trump's words and actions must have you scratching your head. He told the crowd in Montana this about the German chancellor: "We're protecting you and it means a lot more to you than protecting us, because I don't know how much protection we get by protecting you." She could only wish to have the kind of substantive discussions Trump is preparing for with his Russian counterpart.

The timing of the Helsinki Trump-Putin summit is odd on two grounds. The first is the competing meeting with NATO. At best, the meetings in Brussels and Helsinki will cancel each other out. At worst, Helsinki will trump Brussels, with all that portends for the future of a NATO alliance already reeling from Trump's criticism and talk of a trade war.

Perhaps even more stunning is Trump's utter disregard for the hostile domestic political environment in Washington that under normal circumstances would seem to have made it impossible for him to move forward with plans to meet with Putin. Just this past week, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence accused the Russian leader of trying to tip the scale in favor of Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It is the legal and political realities bearing down on Trump at home, however, that may have provided the catalyst for this summit to take place at this time. He is under tremendous political pressure because of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian government officials in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump's legal team has implied Mueller's probe harms U.S. national security by interfering with the president's ability to conduct foreign policy. The Helsinki summit will lend credibility to this argument, and in doing so increase the pressure on Mueller to bring his investigation to an end. The Trump team can claim that with U.S.-Russia relations back on track, the Mueller probe is little more than politically motivated interference in legitimate affairs of state. Midterm elections are looming in November, and Trump's relationship with Russia will certainly be an issue. Even if little of substance emerges from it, the Helsinki summit could very well help turn the Russia problem to Trump's advantage.

The Helsinki summit is but the latest iteration of the wrecking ball for what passes as American diplomacy under Trump. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the U.S. has confirmed its withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), "a cesspool of political bias," according to the U.S. envoy to the U.N., Nikki Haley, employing language more vitriolic than even that which accompanied Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal a few weeks earlier.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. has hardly been alone in its criticism of the UNHRC, and there is certainly a separate debate to be had about the council's effectiveness. But the more important dimension to the decision to leave the UNHRC, flagged last year when Haley announced the U.S. would be reviewing its membership, is that it marks another step in America's disengagement under Trump from multilateral organizations and agreements that his administration thinks do nothing to advance U.S. interests.

These are not auspicious times for multilateral organizations, or for multilateralism more generally. The story of the seven decades since the end of the Second World War is, from a Western perspective, the story of the establishment of a rules-based international order and an array of multilateral international bodies, such as the U.N. and the World Trade Organization, aimed at enforcing those rules and peacefully resolving disputes and crises, and alliances such as NATO, to deter aggression from the Soviet Union and Russia. The U.S. has played the leading role in that system, but that leadership has been taken for granted by America's allies, according to Trump, hence his aggressively revisionist approach to virtually every aspect of trade and foreign policy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Scott Ritter served as a former Marine Corps officer from 1984 until 1991, and as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq from 1991 until 1998. He is the author of several books, including "Iraq Confidential" (Nation Books, 2005) and "Target Iran" (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Are You Listening, America?

The Ugly Truth in the Nunes Memo

Our Murderers in the Sky

Mike Pompeo's 12-Step Plan for Disaster With Iran

Bibi's Information Warfare Operation Against America

Barack Obama, Meet Team B

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 