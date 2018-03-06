Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Kerner Report at 50: Still Separate, More Unequal

By       Message Richard Eskow       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/6/18

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From Our Future

From youtube.com: Black Life 50 Years After the Kerner Report {MID-260215}
Black Life 50 Years After the Kerner Report
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Newsy)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Every four years, we add an extra day to our calendars to make up for the fact that they don't accurately reflect the movement of the planet. The Kerner Commission report was released on just such a day, 50 years ago.

Unfortunately, too little has changed since February 29, 1968. We're still out of alignment with the reality all around us.

This report, officially called the "Report of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders," was commissioned by President Johnson to investigate the causes of the riots that rocked Detroit and other U.S. cities in the summer of 1967. The report identified the forces behind these riots with uncanny precision.

- Advertisement -

Racism, economic inequality, police violence, and media bias: these were the instrumentalities of oppression the commissioners found 50 years ago. They are still with us today.

The fact that the Kerner report still rings so true is its greatest accomplishment -- and our greatest failure.

The President's Call

President Lyndon Johnson was under pressure to do something after rioting broke out in inner cities across the United States. So, he did what politicians often do when they're under pressure: He appointed a "bipartisan commission." That usually creates the illusion that something is being done, while ensuring that whatever the commission eventually recommends will be bland enough to provide cover for whatever the politician wanted to do in the first place.

- Advertisement -

This time, the commissioners took their work seriously. Former senator Fred Harris is the only surviving member of the original commission, which included Republicans and Democrats, a labor leader and a business executives... and only two black members.

Activists and radicals were not welcomed. As historian Stephen M. Gillon noted, "Johnson assumed that his mainstream commission would produce a mainstream report that would endorse the broad outlines of his existing domestic agenda and insulate him from attacks both from the right and from the left."

Separate and Unequal

The Kerner report instead drew bold conclusions and proposed equally bold solutions. One sentence from the report became famous:

"This is our basic conclusion: Our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white -- separate and unequal."

The report then said: "To pursue our present course will involve the continuing polarization of the American community and, ultimately, the destruction of basic democratic values."

To create "common opportunities for all within a single society," the report called for...

- Advertisement -

"...a commitment to national action -- compassionate, massive and sustained, backed by the resources of the most powerful and the richest nation on this earth. From every American it will require new attitudes, new understanding, and, above all, new will." (Emphasis ours.)

The report called for an end to "violence and destruction" -- not only "in the streets of the ghetto," but "in the lives of the people." The term "structural violence" had not yet entered the American lexicon, but the report offered a litany of the harms it causes. It also emphasized the different realities experienced by white and black America, calling the ghetto "a destructive environment totally unknown to most white Americans."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 