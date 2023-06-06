The Juneteenth Drama

It has long been an inside joke for someone to say that Juneteenth was a

testament to ignorance. The ignorance was that slaves in Texas were supposedly too dumb, ignorant, or uninformed, or all three, to realize that two-plus years had passed since they were freed.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. As of that day, the enslaved in states in rebellion against the United States were technically freed. Yet it supposedly took two more years for enslaved Blacks in Texas to figure that out. This horrible tall tale repeatedly cropped up and became part of the sometimes amusing folklore around Juneteenth. It was just that, folklore, not fact.

A substantial amount of oral history was done with and about slaves in Texas and other states. The former slaves insisted that they were not dumb or hoodwinked about slavery's technical end with Lincoln's proclamation. Felix Haywood, a slave in Texas during the Civil War, in one of the oral history interviews debunked the myth of slave ignorance, "We knowed what was goin' on in [the war] all the time. We all felt like heroes, and nobody had made us that way but ourselves."

The profound importance of Juneteenth began the moment Union Major General Gordon Granger read his proclamation Order #3. The order had absolutely nothing to do with informing the former slaves that they were now free. The order spelled out the labor, social, and property rights, of Blacks as well as the place of free Blacks within white society.

Granger specified that the order guaranteed "absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves." It further clarified the relationship between slaveholders and the formerly enslaved as one "between employer and hired labor."

Granger's other great concern was to make clear what the Union troops and the government were prepared to do to assist the freedmen. As it turned out very little. In fact, Granger was blunt. They would have to work for wages, and in doing so "idleness" would not be tolerated, let alone subsidized.

The former enslaved knew this. The former slave masters knew this too. Texas newspapers ran countless stories and editorials mostly denouncing Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation as well as Granger's order. That ensured that the order would be widely if not incessantly discussed by whites, especially the slave masters. The formerly enslaved

Blacks and the many free Blacks did much to spread the word about the new order of race relations.

There was yet another reason Graham had to spell out in harsh and forceful terms the end of slavery. Texas slaveholders and most whites in the state bitterly resisted slavery's end. They tried every subterfuge from murder and naked terror to even trying to continue to buy and sell slaves. Every stop was pulled out to keep alive the near-dead institution.

The counter was a massive show of force by the Union army and federal officials. They needed the support of the former slaves to finally force the former slave masters to capitulate. To secure that they imposed a code of relations and a guideline on the status of the Blacks. The key

element was that the Blacks had to be reassured that they were truly free laborers with full civil rights, and the legal right to own property.

Granger's order, then, was a pragmatic tact to ensure stability, control, and the rule of law. One historian observed, "It's not that General Granger was giving information to the enslaved people. He was giving it to the masters."

The order, though, wasn't the magic tonic to force compliance. The estimate is that four hundred Blacks were murdered between 1865 and 1868. The terror was designed to intimidate the former slaves. The death toll was almost certainly far higher.

There was yet another reason for the seeming lag in the Texas slaveholder's capitulation to emancipation. Texas was a well-established dumping ground slaveholders in other states such as Mississippi and Alabama used to move their slave property to. The aim was to put as much distance as possible from the Union army and officials who sought to implement emancipation. Texas was ideal for that purpose.

It was on the far periphery of the South's slaveocracy. It was still largely frontier, and transportation and communication were primitive to non-existent in many parts of the state. Therefore, it was simply convenient to use Texas as a fail-safe area to maintain slavery as long as possible after its formal end. Granger's added aim, then, with the issuance of the order was to break the back of the last bastion of the slaveocracy. Thus, it took a

special measure, General Order #3, to drive that point forcefully home not to the slaves, but their enslaver captors.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is The Juneteenth Drama (Middle Passage Press) He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His political affairs commentaries can be found weekly on thehutchinsonreport.net.