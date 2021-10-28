The January 6th insurrection, FBI agent provocateurs fomenting it?



Rioters strolling through the Capitol after scaling wall and entering the building January 6th, 2021.

As to the January 6th "insurrection" at the US Capitol building, it's become so politicized we may never know the truth of why it happened and who was behind it.

Yet there is one hypothesis put forward that shouldn't be dismissed as some "conspiracy theory". That's because its premise is something "official" Washington and its agencies have clandestinely and repeatedly engaged in.

The premise? The CIA and the FBI sending its own agent provocateurs to foment coups, color revolutions and insurrections.

In the case of January 6th one hypothesis has the FBI as the perpetrator behind the riot that day. [1]

