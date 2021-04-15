 
 
The Israeli attack on Iran may sabotage the US goal of a new nuclear deal

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On April 11, the Natanz uranium enrichment site was attacked. An explosion destroyed the internal power system for thousands of underground centrifuges, which form the main Iranian nuclear-enrichment program. Israeli media attributed the attack to Israel's spy agency, Mossad, which is capable of cyber-sabotage.

The blast had created a crater so large that Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, had injured his head, back, leg and arm after falling into it.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the attack "could have led to a catastrophe that is a crime against humanity."

Tehran called the incident a terrorist attack.

The Biden administration is worried the Israeli act of sabotage may escalate tensions in the region and could be responsible for sabotaging the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna between the US and Iran.

Natanz is the latest in a long history of Israeli attacks on nuclear facilities through cyber means.

The Stuxnet attack was conducted by Israel with the US and Dutch intelligence agencies and was the first cyberattack known to use a digital weapon.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, threatened revenge for the attack and referenced the progress in talks toward lifting the US sanctions against Iran as the reason behind the Israeli attack.

Iran has always stressed the need for domestic energy development as the reason behind its peaceful nuclear program. Tehran denounces the use of nuclear weapons.

I am an American citizen living permanently in Syria. I write on the Syrian crisis from first hand information. I also write in Arabic for a Lebanese media.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
