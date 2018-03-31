Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Isolation Of Julian Assange Must Stop

By John Pilger

From ZCommunications

Julian Assange
Julian Assange
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
If it was ever clear that the case of Julian Assange was never just a legal case, but a struggle for the protection of basic human rights, it is now.

Citing his critical tweets about the recent detention of Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in Germany, and following pressure from the US, Spanish and UK governments, the Ecuadorian government has installed an electronic jammer to stop Assange communicating with the outside world via the internet and phone. As if ensuring his total isolation, the Ecuadorian government is also refusing to allow him to receive visitors. Despite two UN rulings describing his detention as unlawful and mandating his immediate release, Assange has been effectively imprisoned since he was first placed in isolation in Wandsworth prison in London in December 2010. He has never been charged with a crime. The Swedish case against him collapsed and was withdrawn, while the United States has stepped up efforts to prosecute him. His only "crime" is that of a true journalist -- telling the world the truths that people have a right to know.

Under its previous president, the Ecuadorian government bravely stood against the bullying might of the United States and granted Assange political asylum as a political refugee. International law and the morality of human rights was on its side.

Today, under extreme pressure from Washington and its collaborators, another government in Ecuador justifies its gagging of Assange by stating that "Assange's behaviour, through his messages on social media, put at risk good relations which this country has with the UK, the rest of the EU and other nations."

This censorious attack on free speech is not happening in Turkey, Saudi Arabia or China; it is right in the heart of London. If the Ecuadorian government does not cease its unworthy action, it, too, will become an agent of persecution rather than the valiant nation that stood up for freedom and for free speech. If the EU and the UK continue to participate in the scandalous silencing of a true dissident in their midst, it will mean that free speech is indeed dying in Europe.

This is not just a matter of showing support and solidarity. We are appealing to all who care about basic human rights to call on the government of Ecuador to continue defending the rights of a courageous free speech activist, journalist and whistleblower.

We ask that his basic human rights be respected as an Ecuadorian citizen and internationally protected person and that he not be silenced or expelled.

If there is no freedom of speech for Julian Assange, there is no freedom of speech for any of us -- regardless of the disparate opinions we hold.

We call on President Moreno to end the isolation of Julian Assange now.

List of signatories (in alphabetic order):

Michael Albert, writer, publisher

Pamela Anderson, actress and activist

Jacob Appelbaum, freelance journalist

Renata Avila, International Human Rights Lawyer

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John Pilger grew up in Sydney, Australia. He has been a war correspondent, author and documentary film-maker. He is one of only two to win British journalism's highest award twice, for his work all over the world. On 1 November, he was awarded (more...)
 

David William Pear

Senior Editor
Here is one more example of the moribund left and progressive movement.

As with Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden who were abandoned by the left, so too is Assange. These individuals should be celebrated as heroes for exposing the lies and crimes of the US that represses dissent, stifles social programs, rigs elections, spies on its citizens and commits war crimes.

Instead the left mostly ignores their torture and exile. Many fall for the smearing of their reputation by US propaganda projects. Is mum while they are being publicly tortured.

Worse still the left in its blind rage at Trump lashes out in anger at the wrong targets. Instead of praising these heroes, many on the left buy into war propaganda against Russia, and accuse Snowden and Assange of being traitors because Trump is president.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 at 3:32:33 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Amen, brother!

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 at 4:15:53 PM

