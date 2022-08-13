The Interpenetrability of All Things

.
Let sleeping dogmas lie. We don't need the bones of contention.
- toilet stall wall at the natural history museum in Boston
.
If you're out there, call the cops, I'm surrounded by
John Wayne Gacy clown-a-thon types who would rule me
by remote control, loopty-loop, barricudas --
sidesaddle naked on rouged Suzuki scooters
who would strap on Darth Vader dildos to tool me
and bring out trills, flourishes. O my unbounded cry!
What with all the excitement of the circus scene,
I will be glad to return to atomic space;
back to my phenomenology, and the arts,
all rolled up into one; me, doing tumble carts
until the bonds dissolve and, free at last, I chase
nothing, and become the question behind the screen.
Now that the rolling pearl harbors come in like waves,
we drown, and Dr. Frankenstein opens the graves.