The Interpenetrability of All Things

- toilet stall wall at the natural history museum in Boston

Let sleeping dogmas lie. We don't need the bones of contention.



If you're out there, call the cops, I'm surrounded by

John Wayne Gacy clown-a-thon types who would rule me

by remote control, loopty-loop, barricudas --

sidesaddle naked on rouged Suzuki scooters

who would strap on Darth Vader dildos to tool me

and bring out trills, flourishes. O my unbounded cry!

What with all the excitement of the circus scene,

I will be glad to return to atomic space;

back to my phenomenology, and the arts,

all rolled up into one; me, doing tumble carts

until the bonds dissolve and, free at last, I chase

nothing, and become the question behind the screen.

Now that the rolling pearl harbors come in like waves,

we drown, and Dr. Frankenstein opens the graves.