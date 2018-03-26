Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Internet of Things: a game for morons and control freaks

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/26/18

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

From No More Fake News

From commons.wikimedia.org: Internet of Things {MID-271217}
Internet of Things
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

--A vast cotton candy dream comes to life. O hail the glorious future! Your home will be automatic. It will run by itself. Push a button. Nothing else is required--

Planet-wide, all-encompassing, interconnected, automated, regulated, the Internet of Things is the system of systems being brought online by the emerging 5G wireless transmission apparatus.

In a previous article, I covered the health dangers of 5G. Here I analyze the technocratic wet dream come to life.

- Advertisement -

On the scale of the individual and the family, your home would be filled with devices connected to the Internet. Washers, dryers, heaters, air conditioners, refrigerators, toasters, stoves, television sets, security systems, cars, etc. At the first level, the devices would all record (spy on) your interactions with them and observe your energy use.

You, king in your castle, would be able to tap a control key that sets all the devices in motion. Rather quickly, as upgrades are entered automatically, you would discover that you can't turn off your home grid. It's there, and it will stay there.

At the second level, through a collaboration of corporations and governments, Technocrats and their algorithms will determine how much energy you can use. That means quotas. At first, and for a time, if you want to exceed your quota, you'll be able to pay for more energy. At some point in the future, this won't be allowed. Your energy will be remotely regulated; your ongoing use of devices will be "browned out," as necessary, to comport with your quota. Some of these brown-outs will be quite severe.

- Advertisement -

The political basis for this arrangement? "The dangerous humans" must lower energy use, to combat (pseudoscientific) climate change and save the planet from frying.

And "in the interests of social justice, we must provide more energy to those who live in poverty all over the world." Except it will turn out that those downtrodden people aren't getting much more energy. That was a con.

5G, the Internet of Things, smart meters, the Smart Grid, and Sustainability are all a way of exercising CONTROL, top-down, through energy allotments.

Think about it. What person living his life really needs all his devices connected, monitored, regulated, automated? Trillions of dollars must be spent to make this happen. You can't get along with your devices operating as they are now?

And when every car on every road in the world is driverless and connected to the Smart Grid, taking people to their destinations at programmed speeds, along routes that are, moment to moment, deemed to "contribute to optimum overall traffic patterns," making you a passive rider, what do you think will eventually happen?

Fewer and fewer cars, more and more public transport buses and trains and shuttles. Cars are inefficient. To lower energy use, they must be phased out. So say the Technocrats.

- Advertisement -

The major reason given for the shift to 5G? The current system, 4G, doesn't have enough bandwith to accommodate all the devices that are coming online.

Well, here is an obvious solution. Don't connect 100 billion new devices to the Internet. Scrap the whole Smart Grid. That should do it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1057 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Internet of Things (IoT) is, indeed, a moron's wet dream.

You've touched on some of the madness, mostly the "supply control" part of it, which is absolutely true. There are other serious concerns attached to the IoT that need to be focused on as well...

These devices are all attached to your home's intranet (the internal network formed by your connections to your routers, switches, and computers). But, unlike your computer, these devices don't have an operating system you can set up to be secure!

You're at the mercy of whatever instructions are given to these devices by the firmware burned into the chips (and "updated" by the manufacturers). The connections are "wide open" and not under your control, so your entire network is compromised. Anyone at all can get into your network through one of these IoT devices.

This means even your central computer's security could be defeated by the right hackers looking to do such a thing. This also means one IoT device in your intranet could be accessed through another. Example: it's already been demonstrated how someone using the NEST IoT thermostat can have their IoT Home Security System DEACTIVATED!!

And all these devices are "automatically" being tracked by Google, Amazon, and a number of others. Again, unlike your home computer, you can't disallow this activity on IoT devices. So, you're automatically subjecting yourself to a shitload of tracking.

This tracking capability has Government, Intelligence Services and Law Enforcement foaming at the mouth. And they're already tapping into it right now!

Like Facebook and a few other things I've been ranting about, the Internet of Things bear a similar self-administered trap - people get awed by the convenience, or the features, or just hypnotized by "bells and whistles" and adopt it, without question.

Again, like sheep to the slaughter.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 5:56:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 