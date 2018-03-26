From No More Fake News

--A vast cotton candy dream comes to life. O hail the glorious future! Your home will be automatic. It will run by itself. Push a button. Nothing else is required--

Planet-wide, all-encompassing, interconnected, automated, regulated, the Internet of Things is the system of systems being brought online by the emerging 5G wireless transmission apparatus.

In a previous article, I covered the health dangers of 5G. Here I analyze the technocratic wet dream come to life.

On the scale of the individual and the family, your home would be filled with devices connected to the Internet. Washers, dryers, heaters, air conditioners, refrigerators, toasters, stoves, television sets, security systems, cars, etc. At the first level, the devices would all record (spy on) your interactions with them and observe your energy use.

You, king in your castle, would be able to tap a control key that sets all the devices in motion. Rather quickly, as upgrades are entered automatically, you would discover that you can't turn off your home grid. It's there, and it will stay there.

At the second level, through a collaboration of corporations and governments, Technocrats and their algorithms will determine how much energy you can use. That means quotas. At first, and for a time, if you want to exceed your quota, you'll be able to pay for more energy. At some point in the future, this won't be allowed. Your energy will be remotely regulated; your ongoing use of devices will be "browned out," as necessary, to comport with your quota. Some of these brown-outs will be quite severe.

The political basis for this arrangement? "The dangerous humans" must lower energy use, to combat (pseudoscientific) climate change and save the planet from frying.

And "in the interests of social justice, we must provide more energy to those who live in poverty all over the world." Except it will turn out that those downtrodden people aren't getting much more energy. That was a con.

5G, the Internet of Things, smart meters, the Smart Grid, and Sustainability are all a way of exercising CONTROL, top-down, through energy allotments.

Think about it. What person living his life really needs all his devices connected, monitored, regulated, automated? Trillions of dollars must be spent to make this happen. You can't get along with your devices operating as they are now?

And when every car on every road in the world is driverless and connected to the Smart Grid, taking people to their destinations at programmed speeds, along routes that are, moment to moment, deemed to "contribute to optimum overall traffic patterns," making you a passive rider, what do you think will eventually happen?

Fewer and fewer cars, more and more public transport buses and trains and shuttles. Cars are inefficient. To lower energy use, they must be phased out. So say the Technocrats.

The major reason given for the shift to 5G? The current system, 4G, doesn't have enough bandwith to accommodate all the devices that are coming online.

Well, here is an obvious solution. Don't connect 100 billion new devices to the Internet. Scrap the whole Smart Grid. That should do it.

