 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/8/20

The International Criminal Court for Africans and the Dream of Justice

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (142 fans)

The film "Prosecutor," tells the story of the International Criminal Court, with a focus on its first chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno-Ocampo, with lots of footage of him in the year 2009. He held that office from 2003 to 2012.

The film opens with the Prosecutor helicoptering into an African village to inform the people that the ICC is bringing its form of justice to locations all over the world, not just their village. But, of course, we all know it isn't true, and we know now that even in the decade since the film was made, the ICC has not indicted anyone from the United States or any NATO nation or Israel or Russia or China or anywhere outside of Africa.

Moreno-Ocampo had successfully prosecuted top officials in Argentina in the 1980s. But when he began at the ICC the focus was on Africa. This was in part because African nations asked for these prosecutions. And some who argued against a bias toward Africa were, of course, criminal defendants whose motivations were far from selfless.

The ICC at first also lacked the ability to prosecute the crime of war, as opposed to particular crimes within wars. (It now has that ability but still hasn't used it.) So, we see Moreno-Ocampo and his colleagues prosecuting the use of child soldiers, as though using adults would be perfectly fine.

Reinforcing the idea of proper acceptable wars is rhetoric in the film, such as the assertion: "What the Nazis did was not acts of war. They were crimes." This claim is quite dangerous nonsense. The Nuremberg trials were based on the Kellogg-Briand Pact which had simply banned war. The trials twisted the law inexcusably with the pretense that it banned "aggressive war," and expanded the law quite reasonably to include the constituent parts of the war as particular crimes. But they were only crimes because they were part of the larger crime of war, a crime defined at Nuremberg as the supreme international crime because it encompasses many others. And war remains a crime under the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the U.N. Charter.

The film mentions Israeli and U.S. crimes in Gaza and Afghanistan respectively, but nobody is indicted, not then and not since then. Instead, we see prosecutions of Africans, including the indictment of the president of Sudan, as well as various individuals in Congo and Uganda, though not of course Western darlings like Paul Kagame. We see Moreno-Ocampo travel to Uganda to persuade President Museveni (who himself could be indicted many times over) not to allow the indicted president of Sudan to visit without facing arrest. We also see, much to the ICC's credit, the prosecutions of "war crimes" on opposing sides of the same war something I see as a very useful step toward a goal Moreno-Ocampo might not share, the goal of prosecuting the waging of war by all who wage it.

The film takes on a number of criticisms of the ICC. One is the argument that peace requires compromise, that threats of prosecutions can create an incentive against negotiating a peace. The film is, of course, a film, not a book, so it just gives us some quotes on each side and settles nothing. I suspect, however, that a careful review of the evidence would weigh against this argument for refraining from prosecuting crimes. After all, the people making this argument are not defendants themselves but others. And they don't seem to have any body of evidence showing wars to last longer when prosecutions are threatened. Meanwhile, the ICC does point to evidence that bringing indictments can be followed by advancements toward peace, as well as that threatening prosecution of the use of child soldiers in one part of the world can apparently lead to a reduction in their use in other places.

The film also touches on the claim that the ICC cannot succeed without first creating a global army. This is clearly not the case. The ICC might not succeed without the support of the world's big war makers who hold veto power at the UN Security Council, but with their support it would have many powerful tools through which to pursue those it indicts political and economic means of pressing for extraditions.

What can the ICC best do, so long as it is not out from under the thumb of the big war makers? Well, I think its current staff clearly knows what it could do, because they keep teasing us with it. For many years, they've been gesturing toward the idea of prosecuting U.S. crimes committed in ICC-member-state Afghanistan. Moreno-Ocampo maintains repeatedly in this film that legitimacy and even-handedness are absolutely crucial for the court's very survival. I agree. Indict or say good night. The ICC must indict Western war makers for atrocities during longstanding permawars, and must also make clear to the world that it will indict in a timely fashion those responsible for initiating new wars.

Ben Ferencz make the right point in the film: If the ICC is weak, the solution is to strengthen it. Part of that strength has to come through ceasing to be a court exclusively for Africans.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 