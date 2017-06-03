Refresh  

The Insufferably Boring Left

Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing
(Image by dave.meleca)

Love him or hate him, Swamp Thing sure does make a lot of noise. One badly completed Tweet sends the world into a frenzy for days, #covfefe.

The Left, not so much. Unless it's Kathy Griffin being excoriated for daring to hold up a puppet, and that's largely the result of the right's echo chamber of hatred. They smelled blood in the water, and by the end of the day a dozen highly original memes showed her chopping off her own head. Ted Nugent's death threats against Obama received little play, despite his chumming it up inside the Oval Office with Swampy the Victim.

The bread and butter Left propagandists, churning out their daily diatribes, are far less compelling though. Those with microphones and unlimited podcast time are the worst offenders. It goes on and on and on, and I can't imagine average shlubs enduring more than a couple of minutes. That's all I can take, and I already agree.

The Left just doesn't get how to make their messages palatable, and they're losing--with a few notable exceptions. Robert Reich used to produce short videos featuring a white board that were usually a bit too long, but more impactful than most. Jimmy Dore fills time, but usually he's got better things to say and imbues it with some humor. A number of these Left echo chambers send out images of pointedly cogent Tweets, and these pithy memes cut through the noise.

Other Young Turks shows are wastelands of endless half-assed babble, and no expertise on display. With the 2016 chaos more progressives started streaming video, and with zero production value or show conceptualization, these are frankly unwatchable. Prior to those, the Greens could usually be found delivering long-winded speeches and essentially saying the same things, the same phrases, for hours. It turns people off to politics when even the opposition you like makes it unbearable to sit through. There's no entertainment value, and that's the problem.

Those who would lead the revolution against the right need to take cues on how to expand into the mainstream. It's not enough to preach to the choir, no matter how ego-fulfilling it may seem. The great blob in the center is a tough audience with no patience, infinite choices at their fingertips, and they need to be attracted, sold on a concept, and released back into the wild before it becomes burdensome.

Filling time is not going to win them over. The luxury of the infinite podcast has been a great negative, a dead end, as it generally turns people off to podcasts and videocasts. These offer very little useful information per unit of time. There isn't enough there to justify the time commitment. Time is money, or even more valuable. Time is life itself: treat it that way.

 

http://politicalfilm.wordpress.com/
Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

