From Jon Rappoport Blog



imagination

(Image by bluebirdsandteapots) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

"Global solution" means the individual is cut out of the equation, he doesn't count, he doesn't mean anything in the larger scheme of things, he's just another pawn and cipher to move around on the board.

This is purposeful.

This is the script for the future: create problems whose only solution appears to be collective.

- Advertisement -

Psychologically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually divert the individual's attention from his own vision, his own profound desires, his own imagination--and place it within The Group ("all of humanity").

Propagandize the idea that, if the individual concerns himself with anything other than The Group, he is selfish, greedy, inhumane. He is a criminal.

More and more, this is how the young are being trained these days.

- Advertisement -

The grand "we" is being sold to them like a cheap street drug. They buy in. They believe this "we" is real, instead of a hollow con designed to drag them into a Globalist framework owned and operated by mega-corporations, banks, foundations, governments, and ubiquitous Rockefeller interests.

And what of the individual, his mind, his unique perception, his independent ideas, his originality, his life-force?

Swept away in the rush toward "a better world."

I have breaking news. Earth is not a spaceship and we are not crew members. If Earth is a spaceship, it has serious design flaws, because it keeps making the same trip around the same sun every year.

Each one of us does not have a specified function, as a crew member would.

Going back as far as you want to in history, shortage and scarcity in the world that engendered a crisis was either created by some elite or maintained by them, for the purpose of eradicating dissent and fomenting a collectivist solution. Meaning a solution that came from the top. Meaning a solution that reduced individual freedom.

- Advertisement -

In recent human history, a different idea emerged: establish severely hamstrung government, in order to protect the individual against it.

This idea has had a very tough time. Collectivists have fought it every step of the way.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3