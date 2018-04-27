Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Importance of Being Offensive

By       Message A. Lynne Rush       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/27/18

Author 510111
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Trump supporter yells at anti-Trump protesters {MID-286122}
Trump supporter yells at anti-Trump protesters
(Image by Fibonacci Blue)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Dave Chappelle is not a politically correct kind of guy. No sooner than his Netflix specials went online he was in trouble for being offensive . His jokes were called sexist, bigoted, and homophobic as well as transphobic. Of course his jokes are offensive -- he's Dave Chappelle. He even says, "It's hard to entertain a country whose ears are so brittle."

So is this Dave covering up for his bad behavior, or is he right? Do we need to be less offended?

- Advertisement -

Offensiveness is a never-ending tug-of-war between free speech and the rules of polite society. Some people get offended at off-color jokes, while others get offended at the offendedness of others. We get offended at the way politicians speak, we get offended at different opinions. We ban books high school kids should be reading . We use our offendedness as a guiding star to tell us when something is right and when something is wrong. Oftentimes it's true; we see someone being treated poorly and we get offended. But sometimes feeling offended is a shield against exposing others to the ills of the world. It's a way to maintain civilized society, but the problem is this: whose version of civilized society is right? Whose offense is superior? In a country where we can't even agree on climate change, how can we determine whose version of polite society is best?

Should we? Being offended is sometimes a sign of being too guarded. In my family, you don't talk about offensive things. While most people have a no religion or politics at the table policy, my family -- like many families -- includes anything uncomfortable. Mental health, money, personal problems: they're all forbidden. These uncomfortable topics stay off the table to save some of the more genteel matriarchs from being offended. If we weren't so busy guarding ourselves and our families from being offended, we might have had important, valuable conversations that could have helped those in the family. My family is not uncaring or cold; we're just very concerned with appropriate behavior, and that gets in the way.

Sometimes, in order to make progress or to better ourselves, we have to go to the place that makes us uncomfortable, or that brings up uncomfortable feelings. We tell people to get outside of their comfort zone when trying to make a goal, or get a promotion, or meet new people. Getting outside of our comfort zone is important in the exchange of ideas as well.

- Advertisement -

Saturday Night Live ran a sketch making fun of mesothelioma, which is a serious form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. It would have been easy to be angry at a comedian who can't even stop himself from laughing at his own jokes mocking a fatal disease, but for those in the mesothelioma-influenced community, the exposure is a good thing. The exposure raises awareness, and could potentially save lives. It's a rude (and slightly crass) joke, and it does some good.

If we can't play with the boundaries in things like comedy, how can we take on the offensive, the divisive, or the uncomfortable in our daily lives? In politics? In the voting booth? Where do we draw the line? Dave Chappelle may not be politically correct, but he does understand the power and necessity of talking about things other people might not appreciate. It's why Trump's campaign against the press is so insidious. As offensive as he might find what they write, a free press was literally the first thing our forefathers believed to be a fundamental choice to start the Bill of Rights.

Addressing any kind of difficult topic from an emotional place is the wrong way to go about it. Sometimes that knee-jerk reaction of shock and outrage is a sign that you've exited your comfort zone. Sometimes it's a sign that introspection and thought is needed.

Dave says we have a responsibility to speak recklessly, or the ability to speak recklessly might go away. If what we say and do is governed by the offense of others, how do we grow? How do we get better? If we're never wrong, how can we learn what's right?


 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Lynne is a liberal, a book nerd and a ridiculous pet owner. She's also a freelance writer/part time soapbox stander.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's (Medically) Wrong With Trump?

Is Aziz Ansari Guilty of Sexual Assault or Being a Bad Date?

What Would President Pence's Reign Look Like?

Trump Cares More About Tax Breaks for the Rich than Child Sex Abuse

Sex (Assault) & Politics: Has Capitol Hill's Creep List Gone Too Far?

How Can Women Successfully Police the #MeToo Movement?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5937 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Great piece!


Does this mean I can once again voice my real opinions and fly the symbols of my heritage?


How ironic some expect me to care about what offends others, but NO ONE cares about what might offend me.


This renders the expectations of others null and void until they do.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 27, 2018 at 2:34:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 970 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

It's all in the delivery.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 27, 2018 at 4:17:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1171 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I was thinking of Dave Chappelle just the other day, in connection with the arrest of those two young Black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. I was thinking that what the men should have done was to borrow Dave's white friend "Chip" and arrive at Starbucks with him as a beard right from start. Aye, aye, aye...

Submitted on Friday, Apr 27, 2018 at 3:46:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 